Councils need ‘greater certainty’ around funding – LGA on PAC Active Travel report

Cllr Darren Rodwell, Local Government Association transport spokesperson, responded to a report by the Public Accounts Committee on the Government’s Active Travel programme

“Councils share the Government’s ambition to increase cycling and walking rates and echo the Committee’s call for councils to have greater certainty around funding to reduce carbon and other harmful emissions from transport.

“With this councils can create the safe and attractive networks to boost active travel rates and reduce congestion.”

Active travel: Government programme off-track as funding reductions hold back progress