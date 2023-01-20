WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Councils need urgent clarity about how addiction services will be funded in future – LGA responds to adult substance misuse treatment statistics
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures showing that the number of people accessing drug and alcohol treatment services has increased in the last year
“People with drug and alcohol problems should be able to get the right support and treatment when they need it. For many people, their first experience of treatment is the catalyst for getting the help they need to address their physical and mental health problems.
“This data shows more people have come forward for council commissioned drug and alcohol treatment, which is helping transform the lives of the people who need them the most.
“These vital addiction support services are funded by councils’ public health grant, which has seen reductions of around £1 billion since 2015. Councils now need urgent clarity about how this work will be funded in the future. The Government should commit to a long term increase to the public health grant so people can get the best support possible in overcoming addiction.”
Substance misuse treatment for adults: statistics 2021 to 2022
