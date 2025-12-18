Councils offered flexibility to complete reorganisation

Some councils have told the department that elections could derail once-in-a-generation plans to scrap wasteful 'two-tier' councils.

English councils set to be streamlined to speed up decisions, improve services, and empower communities have been invited to give views on postponing elections next year to release capacity to deliver these vital reforms.

With landmark reforms happening at pace in councils moving from a wasteful two-tier system to single unitary authorities, Ministers have today written to affected local authorities after some said elections could divert substantial time and resources away from delivering local government reorganisation – with new councillors serving only briefly before their councils are replaced with new ones.

Reorganisation will cut the number of councillors, and bring critical services like housing, planning and roads under one roof to speed up decision making in key areas like housebuilding.

As a result, residents will receive better, more efficient public services, freeing up cash to be invested in local priorities.

Ministers have now invited a total of 63 areas to set out their views on the potential postponement of local elections in their areas and their local capacity to deliver local government reorganisation alongside elections.

A deadline of 15 January has been set for representations and any evidence will be reviewed by government with a final decision to be made by ministers early next year.

Minister of State for Local Government and Homelessness, Alison McGovern said:

We have listened to councils who’ve told us of the challenges they face reorganising while preparing for resource-intensive elections for areas which may shortly be abolished. Several have submitted requests to postpone elections so it is therefore right we let them have their say so they can focus their time and energy on providing vital services while planning for reorganisation. Our goal is to create new councils who can improve services for residents and it is only right that we listen to councils.

There are 204 councils across 21 areas undergoing reorganisation. 63 of these councils are scheduled to hold elections in May 2026 and have been written to for views on potential postponement.

Surrey is on a faster timetable for reorganisation, and we plan to hold local elections to new councils in May 2026, so their views have not been sought on postponements.

If delayed, these elections would be postponed for one year, before elections to the new unitary councils in May 2027, with the new councils then expected to be up and running in April 2028.