Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Councils to move further and faster against rogue building owners
Minister Lee Rowley met council chiefs to discuss action against building owners who are failing to fix medium and high-rise buildings with safety issues
This week, the Minister for Housing and Building Safety, Lee Rowley, convened a round table of council chief executives to discuss the action they are taking against building owners who are failing to fix medium and high-rise buildings with known building safety issues in their area.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has provided over £8 million in funding to councils to boost enforcement teams. The Minister pressed councils to explain how this funding is being used to force rogue building owners to act.
The meeting follows successful legal action the Government, leaseholders and councils have taken in recent months against building owners to make sure vital safety work is carried out. The Government is playing its part, and the Minister stressed the vital role of councils in making sure building owners fix their unsafe buildings.
Minister for Building Safety Lee Rowley said:
Councils and fire and rescue services play a crucial role in making sure dangerous buildings get fixed when building owners are stalling. Lots of councils are already doing great work in this area but all councils need to take the appropriate action to protect residents and make sure those responsible for making homes safe do so without any further delay.
The warning to owners refusing fix their buildings is clear: get on with remediation or action will be taken against you.
Government legal action has forced Grey GR, a subsidiary of RailPen - an organisation that has failed to remediate a substantial number of buildings - to fix building safety issues at Galbraith House in Birmingham within 3 weeks, despite having known about the building safety defects for six years. The government is taking enforcement action covering six further Grey GR buildings with trials set to take place this year.
In addition to Grey GR, Wallace Estates, which has consistently failed to fix building safety defects, has now accepted remediation orders brought by the Government covering four buildings. This provides much-needed certainty for approximately 400 leaseholders by committing the company to dates for the completion of work.
This January the First-tier Tribunal issued a remediation order against Wallace Estates, following an application by leaseholders in Croydon. Wallace Estates were ordered to fix their unsafe building by May 2025, and were criticised for not acting fast enough to remediate defects they knew were present. In all five orders issued under the Building Safety Act to date, the First-tier Tribunal has ordered building owners to get on with fixing, or paying to fix, their unsafe buildings.
Yesterday, council leaders discussed action they are taking using legal powers, including hearing from representatives from Newham Council who have prosecuted a building owner for delays in removing dangerous cladding – a significant step forward in the fight to protect residents from unsafe cladding.
Where remediation is not progressing, building owners should expect to face robust enforcement action from regulators – including councils – with the full support of Government behind them. This commitment is underlined in the Government’s joint statement with building safety bodies on enforcing the remediation of fire safety defects.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/councils-to-move-further-and-faster-against-rogue-building-owners
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Short-term lets rules to protect communities and keep homes available19/02/2024 12:10:00
Local residents will be protected from being pushed out of their communities by excessive short-term lets thanks to changes in planning rules.
Package of interventions in the London housing market14/02/2024 15:10:00
£50m of new investment over the next two years to unlock new homes and improve the quality of life for existing residents through estate regeneration in London.
Build on brownfield now, Gove tells underperforming councils13/02/2024 10:10:10
Big city councils must prioritise brownfield development, building new homes in right places and protecting the Green Belt.
£3 billion affordable housing boost to deliver 20,000 new homes12/02/2024 13:10:00
The expansion of Government-backed loan scheme will support thousands of new homes.
North East moves one step closer to historic Mayor08/02/2024 13:10:00
The North East of England will soon enjoy the economic benefits of a £1.4bn investment as legislation is laid in Parliament to implement a new devolution deal.
New standards to improve service for all social housing tenants08/02/2024 11:20:00
Social housing staff will be upskilled to deliver high quality and professional services for tenants in response to evidence heard at the Grenfell Inquiry.
Government confirms over £64 billion funding package for councils07/02/2024 10:10:10
The final local government finance settlement for 2024-25 makes available £64.7 billion for local government - an increase of 7.5% in cash terms.
New social housing reforms to crack down on rule breakers30/01/2024 13:10:00
Those who commit anti-social behaviour to face a ban of up to five years. People with closest connections to the UK and their local areas to be favoured.