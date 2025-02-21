Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Printable version
Councils to receive exceptional support
Additional support confirmed for councils in exceptional difficulty to set balanced budgets. Long-term reform underway to fix foundations of local government.
Councils in exceptional need of help will today receive letters confirming government support to help balance their budgets.
30 councils in exceptional circumstances have been confirmed to receive support for the coming financial year to ensure delivery of vital public services, protecting vital community assets and promoting economic stability as committed to in the Plan for Change.
As part of this support package, for the first time additional expectations have been set out to protect treasured community assets, culture and identity, with councils using capitalisation instructed not to dispose of community and heritage assets.
Recognising the financial hardships facing the sector, earlier in the month, the government announced more than £69 billion for local government, a 6.8% cash terms increase in councils’ Core Spending Power on 2024-25 in the Final Local Government Finance Settlement. This included a new targeted £600 million Recovery Grant to help councils with greater need and demand for services.
Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon OBE said:
We are under no illusion of the state of council finances and have been clear from the outset on our commitment to get councils back on their feet and rebuild the foundation of local government.
We are working with local leaders, encouraging councils to come in confidence where needed to seek help and be assured we will offer a relationship of partnership - not punishment - in our joint mission to improve public services for communities and create economic stability as set out in our Plan for Change.”
Our long-term commitment is to fix the foundations of local government, including reforming the outdated and inefficient funding model by bringing forward the first multi-year settlements in a decade, creating an updated and fit-for-purpose assessment of need and reforming the local audit system to provide transparency, security and stability to council finances.
However, there are councils in financial difficulty in need of immediate help, and a record number of councils have reached out to the government asking for Exceptional Financial Support (EFS) to help them balance their budgets this year.
The Exceptional Financial Support process has existed since 2020 to support councils facing unmanageable financial pressures. In line with the previous government’s approach, support is provided through a financial flexibility, known as capitalisation, where the government permits councils to treat revenue costs as capital costs and means councils can meet those costs using their existing borrowing powers or via capital receipts.
However, unlike previous years, where local leaders deem it necessary to borrow to support recovery, the government has removed the condition that made borrowing more expensive through a 1% premium. The government will instead work with councils on improvement and actions they can take to help manage their position to ensure value for taxpayer money.
To ensure financial stability and better outcomes for residents the government has consulted on how to best streamline the outdated funding model and distribute taxpayer’s money more fairly, based on an updated assessment of need, enabling every council to deliver high quality services to their communities.
As part of handing local leaders more power and control of their funding, the government will end outdated processes and bureaucracy of bidding for different funding pots and bring forward the first multi-year settlement in a decade in 2026-27 to provide certainty and economic security to councils setting budgets.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/councils-to-receive-exceptional-support
Latest News from
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Regional growth to be boosted by £67 million for culture projects20/02/2025 11:20:00
Growth in jobs, tourism and regional regeneration to be ushered in by funding for major cultural projects across the UK
Devolution Priority Programme consultations launch18/02/2025 10:10:10
Government seeks views of people in six areas on proposals to establish mayoral combined (county) authorities.
Regional growth and regeneration to be sparked by cash boost for Wales' critical culture projects17/02/2025 13:10:00
The funding is the latest step in the Plan for Change to deliver economic growth across the country.
Growth boost to support more first time buyers14/02/2025 13:10:00
The government commits to a new, permanent, comprehensive mortgage guarantee scheme to increase homeownership.
Thousands to benefit from the security of a safe home13/02/2025 13:10:00
£350 million invested to increase number of affordable and social homes, support homeownership and ease council housing pressures.
Government unveils plans for next generation of new towns13/02/2025 10:17:00
Hundreds of thousands of working people and families will reap the rewards new towns across Britain, as the Prime Minister paves the way for the largest housebuilding programme since the post-war era.
Simon Case takes leading role in plan to transform Barrow11/02/2025 13:10:00
Former Cabinet Secretary appointed independent Chair of Barrow Delivery Board Barrow Transformation Fund backed by £200m government investment
Home buying and selling to become quicker and cheaper10/02/2025 15:10:00
Major new plans to modernise home buying and selling to save people time and money and further measures to improve the lives of leaseholders.
Update on the future of Grenfell Tower07/02/2025 16:25:00
The Deputy Prime Minister has met bereaved families and survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, and written to both them and residents in the immediate community, to share her decision that Grenfell Tower will be carefully taken down to the ground.