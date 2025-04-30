Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Councils to seize and crush fly-tipping vehicles to clean up Britain
- Environment Agency
Waste criminals, fly-tippers and cowboy waste operators to have vehicles seized and crushed
A new crackdown on cowboy waste operators will tackle soaring fly-tipping and clean up Britain’s streets, lanes and rural areas, the Government has announced yesterday (Tuesday 29 April).
Councils will work with the police to identify, seize and crush vehicles of waste criminals. Drones and mobile CCTV cameras will be deployed to identify cars and vans belonging to fly-tippers so they can be destroyed.
Ministers have launched a rapid review to slash red tape blocking councils from seizing and crushing vehicles. Councils currently have to bear the significant cost of seizing and storing vehicles but under new plans, being consider by Ministers, fly-tippers will cover this cost, saving councils and taxpayers money.
In addition, waste cowboys will now face up to five years in prison for operating illegally. Any criminals caught transporting and dealing with waste illegally will now face up to five years in prison under new legislation.
Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed said:
Waste criminals and fly-tippers who blight our towns and villages have gone unpunished for too long.
That ends today. The Government is calling time on fly-tipping. I will not stand by while this avalanche of rubbish buries our communities.
Under the Plan for Change, this Government will seize and crush fly-tippers vans’ to clean up Britain’s streets.
These measures support the Government’s Plan for Change and will help deliver its key mission of Safer Streets for the public, restoring communities’ faith in efforts to combat anti-social behaviour.
Waste crime is trashing communities across the country. Fly-tipping has skyrocketed by a fifth whilst the number of prosecutions has fallen by the same amount since 2018/19. The failure to punish these criminals has left our high streets, roads and countryside buried under an avalanche of rubbish.
The Environment Agency will also carry out identity and criminal record checks on operators in the sector so there is nowhere to hide for rogue firms.
It will be handed more resources as they will now be able to fund the cost of policing the industry through permits, boosting their powers and cutting costs for taxpayers. The reforms will also give them more power to revoke permits, issue enforcement notices and hefty fines.
Philip Duffy, Environment Agency Chief Executive, said:
Waste crime is toxic. Criminals’ thoughtless actions harm people, places, and the economy, blighting our communities and disrupting legitimate businesses.
At the Environment Agency, we’re determined to bring these criminals to justice through tough enforcement action and prosecutions. That’s why we support the Government’s crackdown on waste criminals, which will ensure we have the right powers to shut rogue operators out of the waste industry.
Executive Director of the Environmental Services Association (ESA), Jacob Hayler, said:
For too long, criminality has run rampant across the waste sector. These illegal activities threaten the environment; damage communities and undermine legitimate recycling and waste operations. ESA has long campaigned for tighter rules, tougher enforcement and harsher penalties to deter criminals, so we very much welcome yesterday’s reforms and hope that they are put to good use driving criminals out of our sector.
In particular, the proposed reforms to the carriers, brokers, dealers and exemption regimes, coupled with strong and effective enforcement from the regulators, could go a long way to help tackle the scourge of waste crime, with increased scrutiny and accountability making it much harder for criminals to operate in our sector.
Councillor Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council, said:
Our residents have had enough of the dumpers who pollute their neighbourhoods with rubbish. These new powers will be a welcome addition to our arsenal, reinforcing our zero-tolerance stance on fly-tipping. We’ve already witnessed the positive impact of our focused efforts, and I am determined to use every tool at our disposal, including seizing vehicles, to reclaim our streets.
The Government is making available £69 billion to council budgets across England – a 6.8% cash terms increase – and bringing forward the first multi-year funding settlement in a decade, to help fund key responsibilities like tackling fly-tipping
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/councils-to-seize-and-crush-fly-tipping-vehicles-to-clean-up-britain
