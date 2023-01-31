WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Councils warn of ‘alarming’ pressures on households this winter – LGA responds to ONS winter pressure data
Cllr David Baines, Vice-Chair of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to data from the Office for National Statistics showing that around a quarter of adults were struggling to stay warm in the last month
"This data is stark evidence of the impact of the rise in the cost of living on families.
“As expected, it is those living in more deprived areas and those who are more economically vulnerable who are less likely to be heating their homes or eating adequately this winter.
“Across the country, councils are working hard with partners to support those most in need. This includes measures to tackle fuel poverty, such as advice and insulation measures, that help keep homes warm and reduce energy waste.
“However, these efforts need to be supported by a fair and adequate mainstream benefits system, so that everybody has sufficient means to meet the rising cost of energy and other essentials.”
