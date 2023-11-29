Countdown to Deadline Day: Claim Pension Credit by 10 December and score extra £300

Those who apply before the deadline could qualify for an extra £300 Cost of Living boost thanks to Pension Credit backdating rules.

Harry Redknapp teams up with DWP to urge pensioners to apply for Pension Credit ahead of deadline day on 10 December

The average Pension Credit award is worth over £3,900 per year and it opens doors to other support, including help with housing costs, council tax and heating bills

Harry Redknapp and DWP have joined forces to urge pensioners on low incomes to get their Pension Credit applications signed, sealed and over the line by 10 December as it could mean an extra £300 cost of living boost, on top of support worth an average of £3,900 per year.

Harry Redknapp recommends signing up for Pension Credit – YouTube

Speaking from his car window in an exclusive link up with the Department, Redknapp hails Pension Credit as a “brilliant signing” and calls on pensioners and their loved ones to check out the online Pension Credit calculator to see what they could get.

Minister for Pensions Paul Maynard yesterday said:

We want every pensioner to receive all they help they can and with time ticking down to deadline day and the window drawing to a close, now’s the perfect time to check out our Pension Credit calculator and make sure you or your loved ones aren’t missing out on this vital support. In many cases, it’s an open goal to more money in your pocket.

Harry Redknapp yesterday said:

It’s always an exciting time of the season – I would just say to anyone, check in with your mum, dad, nan, or grandad. This could be a brilliant signing.

When managing some of the country’s top clubs, Redknapp was a household name who became well known for his cheery transfer deadline day updates – always with the engine still running.

Pension Credit is designed to help with daily living costs for people over State Pension age and on a low income, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £201.05 per week for single pensioners and to £306.85 for couples. Those figures will go up next April following last week’s Autumn Statement but DWP wants to ensure people claim their entitlement today and boost their incomes right away.

Nearly 1.4 million pensioners currently receive Pension Credit, but there are still many spectators on the sidelines missing out.

Checking eligibility and applying by 10 December 2023 means pensioners could still receive the extra Cost of Living payment – this is because successful Pension Credit claims can be backdated for up to three months, as long as the applicant was also eligible to receive it during that time.

Other benefits are also available to those on pension credit such as assistance with housing and council tax costs, as well as scoring extra help with heating bills.

Pension Credit forms part of a package of support from the DWP for pensioners: the Winter Fuel Payments season has started – bolstered again this year by an additional £300 per household Pensioner Cost of Living payment – while last week the Government also confirmed next April’s Triple Lock boost to State Pensions.

As Deadline Day approaches, now is the time to get those Pension Credit claims in.

Claiming is straightforward, you can apply via phone, post or go online. The Pension Credit calculator can help you check eligibility and see what you could get.

Further Information

Applications for Pension Credit can be made: On the How to Claim page Over the phone by calling 0800 99 1234 (Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm) By printing out and filling in a paper application form For more information visit the Pension Credit GOV.UK page.

More information on Winter Fuel Payments and the Pensioner Cost of Living Payment can be found here: Up to £600 winter support for pensioners arriving in bank accounts - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Follow DWP on: