Countdown to the close season begins for South East anglers
Anglers reminded that the close season for coarse fishing comes into effect on 15 March and runs until 15 June inclusive.
The Environment Agency is reminding anglers that the close season for coarse fishing comes into effect on Saturday 15 March and runs until 15 June inclusive.
The annual close season prevents fishing for coarse fish in rivers and streams across England, helping to protect fish when they are spawning and supporting vulnerable stocks.
Throughout the close season, Environment Agency officers conduct patrols to ensure anglers respect the no-fishing period. Notices have been displayed in key fishing areas across the South East reminding anglers of the law.
As part of Operation Clampdown, Angling Trust volunteers support the Environment Agency by keeping watch on riverbanks and reporting incidents to the 24-hour incident hotline, 0800 80 70 60. Patrols will continue for the duration of the close season.
Dave Webb, an Environment Agency fisheries team leader, said:
Between March and June, our coarse fish populations will soon begin spawning. The close season aims to protect fish during this delicate time to ensure they remain healthy and resilient.
Each year, we work closely with the Angling Trust and the police to enforce the close season. We urge all anglers to follow the rules and allow rivers to recover as it is vitally important to help reduce disturbances to coarse fish and protect vulnerable stocks during their peak-spawning period.
The Environment Agency takes illegal fishing very seriously. Anyone fishing illegally should expect to be prosecuted and to face a substantial fine. Those who suspect illegal fishing should report it to the Environment Agency’s incident hotline: 0800 80 70 60.
Numerous enforcement patrols happen throughout the close season. Across England last year, for the period 15 March to 15 June inclusive, the Environment Agency carried out 933 close season patrols, resulting in 106 close season offences and 203 other fishing-related breaches.
Nino Brancato, Angling Trust fisheries national enforcement support manager, said:
It is necessary that we all help protect our sport from harm, especially with matters relating to poaching, fish theft, theft of fishing rights, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.
At the Angling Trust, our aim is the ‘protection, promotion, and development’ of angling and anglers, encouraging all anglers to fish legally and safeguard fisheries and fish for generations to come.
The coarse fish close season applies to rivers, streams, drains and some canals, as well as certain still waters within specified sites of special scientific interest.
The canals and SSSI still waters covered by the statutory close season can be found on the national rod fishing byelaw guidance page: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-rod-fishing-byelaws-for-england-freshwater-fishing-with-a-rod-and-line.
Anglers who do still want to get out on the banks during close season can still visit many still waters and canals, depending on landowner agreement, or try their hand at trout fishing, though a valid fishing licence is still required.
The Environment Agency uses income from coarse and trout licence sales to improve habitat and facilities for anglers. During 2024/25, more than £250,000 was invested to fund 70 projects across the South East through the fisheries improvement programme: https://anglingtrust.net/funding/fisheries-improvement-programme/.
Working closely with the Angling Trust, licence money is also used to encourage more people to give fishing a go. They organise events throughout the year, with their spring into fishing campaign launching during the close season: https://anglingtrust.net/getfishing/springintofishing/
Background:
-
For just 2 examples of where the fisheries improvement programme has benefitted both South East anglers and the local environment, please visit: https://anglingtrust.net/2024/09/18/the-fisheries-improvement-programme-supporting-club-development/ and https://anglingtrust.net/2025/01/06/working-with-nature-the-fisheries-improvement-programme/.
- To find your nearest get fishing event in the South East, please visit: https://anglingtrust.net/getfishing/map/.
-
Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500, and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, 7 days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.
- Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal anglers.
- Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £7.10, and an annual licence currently costs from just £35.80 - concessions available. Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds.
- Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/countdown-to-the-close-season-begins-for-south-east-anglers
