Ofgem
|Printable version
Countdown to the launch of new regulatory rules for heat networks
On 27 January 2026, new consumer protection rules will be formally launched to allow Ofgem to begin regulating heat networks in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales). This follows the introduction of advice and advocacy services for heat network consumers which began in April 2025.
Over time, consumers should expect a more consistent standard of service across the sector. They will also have a clear route to hold operators and suppliers accountable if their heat network fails to meet these standards.
What regulation means for heat network operators and suppliers
We expect suppliers and operators to treat all their customers fairly, especially those in vulnerable circumstances. This includes ensuring fair treatment, transparent information, reliable service and fair prices. From Spring 2026 suppliers and operators can register on a new digital service which Ofgem will use for regulatory engagement.
The challenges
We expect that some heat network operators and suppliers will face challenges in being fully compliant with all the new rules straight away given the diversity covering not only a wide range of operators and suppliers, but also in terms of scale, age and characteristics. We also know that the challenges for reaching compliance and the steps needed to amend and improve practices will be different across the variety of different heat networks. We therefore encourage an approach that focuses on identifying and improving consumer outcomes in the first instance.
Working together on compliance
We want to work with the heat network sector to improve outcomes for consumers and intend to work collaboratively with suppliers and operators during the first year of regulation.
This will include developing assistive tools and materials with the input from stakeholders we’ve received through consultations and engagement.
Our approach to compliance will be flexible, with an initial focus on working with the sector to embed the new rules. We will apply compliance and enforcement when it is proportionate, for instance, if we see examples of significant detriment to consumers, especially vulnerable consumers.
We expect operators and suppliers that do need to address any issues to act quickly and proactively to put things right.
Prepare now
Many heat network suppliers and operators already provide their customers with the level of service we expect, but it is important that all heat networks are preparing to comply with these new rules.
We also recognise that the supply and operation of a heat network is often one part of a broader housing service being provided. In these instances, the authorised persons will be subject to both our Authorisation Conditions and existing housing legislation.
In preparation for regulation, we encourage all heat network suppliers and operators to join the Energy Ombudsman Heat Network Supplier scheme. This will make sure that unresolved disputes with consumers are handled without confusion or delay.
If you would like to stay up to date about how we will be working with heat networks, including supporting activities we will be running, you can join our distribution list by emailing us on heatnetworksregulation@ofgem.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/blog/countdown-launch-new-regulatory-rules-heat-networks
Latest News from
Ofgem
List of all gas licensees including suppliers06/01/2026 10:05:00
This page contains an up-to-date list of all gas licensees (including all gas suppliers).
Domestic energy customer credit balances, October 2024 to September 202505/01/2026 14:05:00
This data represents approximately 18 million households who pay for their energy by fixed Direct Debit and hold a credit balance.
Ofqual launches consultation to protect standards in on-screen exams11/12/2025 09:15:00
Ofqual is today launching a 12-week public consultation on its proposed approach to regulating on-screen exams in GCSEs, AS and A levels.
Moving to a reformed grid09/12/2025 15:25:00
As the end of the year approaches, it is an opportunity to reflect on the important progress we are making in all areas of connections reform and strategic energy planning.
Ofgem sets out major reform package in next step to accelerate grid connections08/12/2025 15:05:00
Ofgem today unveiled sweeping proposals to speed up grid connections, whilst at the same time warning network operators to hit tough new targets or risk facing financial penalties.
Ofgem unlocks £28 billion investment to maintain a safe, secure and resilient energy grid and to upgrade and expand capacity to meet growing demands04/12/2025 16:20:00
Energy network companies have been given the green light for multi-billion-pound funding to strengthen the stability, security and resilience of our energy networks. This investment will upgrade power and gas grids, creating a future-ready system that better shields customers from volatile energy bills.
Changes to energy price cap between 1 January and 31 March 202624/11/2025 15:15:15
Changes to the maximum amount energy suppliers can charge people on default tariffs for each unit of energy and the daily standing charge.
Energy price cap will rise by 0.2% from January21/11/2025 13:30:00
Energy regulator Ofgem has today (Friday 21 November) announced a 0.2% rise of the energy price cap for the period covering January to March 2026.