Countdown to the world’s biggest cycling event

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August ‘can have a lasting legacy’.

The world’s biggest cycling event can deliver a lasting legacy for Scotland, the Culture Secretary has said, as the country prepares to host more than 2,000 elite cyclists and para-cyclists from over 100 countries in six months’ time.

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, taking place from 3 to 13 August, will be the first time 13 World Championships come together in one place at one time to compete.

The Championships, hosted in Glasgow with events taking place across Scotland, will see cyclists compete for more than 190 coveted UCI World Championship rainbow jerseys. There will be a wide array of world-class action on show over 11 days, with everything from Track Sprints and Mountain Bike Downhill races to BMX Freestyle and Indoor Cycling Acrobatics.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said:

“The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be more than just an event – it will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the power of the bike and promote Scotland globally with over a million spectators expected to travel here to watch the Championships.

“As well as boosting tourism and supporting Scotland’s economy, this major and first-of-its-kind world event can have a lasting legacy. Through our £1 million Community Cycling Fund, we are already supporting sustainable cycling projects and local events to ensure as many communities across Scotland get involved. We want to inspire a new generation to cycle, helping more people to benefit from the mental and physical health benefits, as well as promoting active travel and helping reduce travel emissions.

"The UCI’s choice of Glasgow and Scotland to host this inaugural event reflects our proud history and expertise of delivering world-class major events. This will be a must-see moment in the 2023 calendar, uniting athletes and spectators around the world by bringing multiple cycling disciplines together for the first time ever.”

Chief Executive Officer of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Trudy Lindblade said:

“We want to deliver the most vibrant and inspiring event for everyone in and across Scotland and have more people ride bikes more often – increasing participation in any form. A key focus for the Championships will be promoting the benefits of cycling to a younger and more diverse audience with women, children and young people at the heart of activity.”

“Scotland truly is a perfect place for riding bikes, from vibrant towns and cities to beautiful coastlines. We want to ensure Scotland is a bucket list destination for cycling and will work closely with VisitScotland and our partners to promote cycle tourism options – such as cycle friendly hotels, advocating for safe places to ride and encouraging legacy investments – all while ensuring responsible tourism.”

Background

For further information and to register for pre-sale tickets for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, visit www.cyclingworldchamps.com

The Scottish Government is working with UCI, Glasgow City Council, UK Sport, British Cycling, Glasgow Life and VisitScotland to deliver the event.

The Cycling World Championships has a budget of over £50 million to deliver 13 disciplines across Scotland. Principal funders for the event are the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and UK Sport, with other support and value in kind being provided by a wide range of partner organisations.

Venues and Locations already announced include:

BMX Freestyle Park (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)

BMX Freestyle Flatland (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)

BMX Racing (Glasgow BMX Centre, Glasgow)

Indoor (Emirates Arena, Glasgow)

Mountain Bike Cross Country (Glentress)

Mountain Bike Downhill (Fort William)

Mountain Bike Marathon (Glentress)

Para-cycling Road (Dumfries & Galloway)

Para-cycling Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)

Road Road Race Finish: George Square, Glasgow, Time Trial: Stirling)

Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)

Trials (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)