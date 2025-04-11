Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
Counting the cost of counterfeit shops
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed the BBC’s investigation into the prevalence of fake shops on Britain’s High Streets and highlighting their link with organised crime.
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed the BBC’s investigation into the prevalence of fake shops on Britain’s High Streets and highlighting their link with organised crime.
Counterfeit shops are becoming an increasing issue for the UK’s Trading Standards workforce and are a scourge of the high street, sometimes used as a front for organised crime activities such as Modern Day Slavery and human trafficking, distribution of weapons and drugs, money laundering and the sale and supply of illegal and unsafe products such as illegal vapes and tobacco, to fund criminal lifestyles and other criminal activities.
CTSI has warned that fake shops pose a significant and ever-increasing risk to the public by their illegal activities and practices. These shops can often stand out as they sell items at prices that may appear to be “too good to be true” or would normally be unviable given the type and amount of items they stock and sell.
Counterfeit shops can place consumers at risk of harm from the unsafe products they sell and how they operate, but these “businesses” also undermine legitimate businesses which can have a detrimental impact on the local community and economy.
CTSI continues to support multi-agency approaches to utilise the specialist set of skills, legal powers and local knowledge that each agency has. When woven together, the benefit to the public is amplified. The role that the locally run and placed Trading Standards service plays is critical due to the connections they have with the local community, providing an invaluable level of intelligence. In cases where criminal activity is suspected this can help to broaden the intelligence picture.
The importance of the local Trading Standards service in delivering their vital consumer protection role and supporting legitimate businesses, by tackling the rogues, should not be underestimated. Business and consumers rely on the local Trading Standards to protect them from the effects of criminality. This work includes working with other agencies to deal with fake shops and the effects they have on society, the economy and the local community.
Jessica Merryfield, Head of Policy and Campaigns at CTSI, and a Chartered Trading Standards Practitioner, said: “In our most recent survey of CTSI members, the presence of organised crime groups in local high streets is identified as the biggest emerging threat to consumers and businesses. Locally placed Trading Standards are plugged into those local issues. They want to be part of the solution to solve those issues as they are there to protect the public. Due to their local knowledge and connections, Trading Standards can often use their unique legal powers of entry to help gain access to premises when carrying out multi-agency activity, such as investigating and uncovering fake shops and the illegal activities carried on at those premises. So, local Trading Standards services are a critical piece of the puzzle when tackling criminal activities on Britain’s high streets.
“It is important that the Government put consumer protection at the heart of their plans for economic growth by making effective laws for Trading Standards and other agencies to use in tackling the issues that stunt that growth and undermine consumer confidence, such as the rise of fake shops. By ensuring all the agencies involved have sufficient resources and investment to effectively deal with them and the problems they cause, the high street remains a safe and protected place for our communities. Trading Standards can then enforce, but only against the laws and powers that are there and with sufficient resources to have the impact needed.”
Notes to editors:
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
- The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk
- Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2025/counting-the-cost-of-counterfeit-shops/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI launches Race & Equality Committee to continue to drive for equality10/04/2025 10:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has formally launched its Race and Equality Committee (R&E Committee) to help support and drive an inclusive environment for all. CTSI are delighted to congratulate Karen Tillett in being elected as Chair of the R&E Committee at its inaugural meeting.
Local Authority Trading Standards in Scotland find short weight solid fuel packs that may contribute to fuel poverty.09/04/2025 09:20:00
An investigation by Trading Standards officers in Scotland has found that short weight products may be contributing to fuel poverty and the cost of living crisis.
Government must urgently “get to grips” with UK shoppers being ripped off27/03/2025 16:30:00
CTSI has welcomed the findings from the Consumer Detriment Survey published by the Department of Business and Trade on the behalf of the Consumer Protection Partnership and has urged that the Government must translate the findings into an action plan so that the UK can “get to grips” with the continued increase in UK shoppers being ripped off. CTSI has offered its support in working with the Government and partners to address this.
Swipe Left on Love Bots: How AI Criminals Steal Hearts and Money13/02/2025 13:20:00
As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is warning the public to be increasingly vigilant against the rapidly evolving threat of romance scams.
CTSI celebrates National Apprenticeship Week10/02/2025 14:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by promoting Trading Standards as a ‘career for all’.
UK’s Trading Standards responds to latest Which? research05/02/2025 09:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed the latest research from Which? calling for greater funding and resources to support the profession in order to protect consumers and law-abiding businesses.
Chartered Trading Standards Institute Recognises Institute Hero for Over 39 Years of Service24/12/2024 09:05:00
David Pickering, CTSI Lead Officer for Food and a dedicated officer at Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards, has been recognised with the prestigious Institute Hero Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards. The award celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to the profession and the community.
Rochdale Trading Standards Recognised with National Award in Parliament23/12/2024 16:05:00
Rochdale Trading Standards (Rochdale TS) has been honoured with the Outstanding Project Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards. This accolade celebrates their groundbreaking work in identifying and addressing the widespread issue of illegally manufactured and displayed vehicle registration plates.
Trading Standards Team Honoured with National Award23/12/2024 13:25:00
A group of Trading Standards Officers has been recognised with the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding contributions to consumer protection and community engagement.