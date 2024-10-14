National Crime Agency
County Antrim man charged with cannabis importation in NCA investigation
A man from Northern Ireland has been charged with drugs offences after £325,000 worth of cannabis was seized at Belfast Port.
William James Mervyn Stewart, 42, of Dunrod Road, Crumlin, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers after he was stopped at the port on Friday morning (11 October).
He had travelled from Cairnryan in Scotland on the ferry. Border Force officers found 18 kilos of cannabis hidden in a compartment in the back of a van.
Stewart was interviewed by NCA officers and later charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
He appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court this morning and was remanded in custody until his next hearing on 5 November.
NCA Belfast Branch Commander, David Cunningham, recently said:
“The NCA and Border Force are committed to preventing drugs from reaching the streets of Northern Ireland, where they would be sold and the money used to fund further criminality and fuel exploitation.
“Our message to anyone thinking of getting involved in drugs smuggling is to think very carefully about the consequences – you will be arrested and face jail time.”
