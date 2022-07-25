Crown Prosecution Service
Couple guilty of murdering 15-year-old boy following a campaign of abuse
A couple who subjected a 15 year old boy to a sustained campaign of physical and mental abuse were recently (22 July 2022) found guilty of his murder.
Sebastian Kalinowski died last August from complications arising from the multiple serious injuries he sustained at the hands of his mother, Agniewska Kalinowska, and her long-term boyfriend Andresz Latoszewski.
The police investigation revealed they had subjected Sebastian to many weeks of cruel and systematic assaults, ill treatment and neglect.
They also inflicted mental abuse, shouting derogatory insults at Sebastian in an effort to control and humiliate him. Latoszewski, a body-builder involved in martial arts, insisted Sebastian address him as ‘Mr’ or ’Sir’.
Many of the seriously disturbing and brutal attacks on Sebastian were captured on the couple’s CCTV system.
Emergency services were eventually called to the home on 13 August 2021, when Sebastian had been unconscious for two and a half hours. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Latoszewski suggested variously that Sebastian had drowned in the bath, had fallen from a tree, and had been in a fight.
Sebastian, who had just turned 15, had been in the UK for less than a year. He was described by his teachers as a model pupil, meticulous, punctual and well-mannered.
Daniel Lee, Senior Crown Prosecutor, from the CPS recently said:
“Agniewska Kalinowska and Andresz Latoszewski were the two people Sebastian should have been able to trust the most in the world. But instead of loving, protecting and caring for Sebastian, they subjected him to an utterly horrific and prolonged campaign of extreme physical and mental abuse.
“In short, they tortured him. After suffering many months of mental and physical torment, Sebastian died of the multiple injuries he sustained at their hands. Both defendants lied and offered cowardly and implausible explanations for the extent of Sebastian’s injuries, and attempted to pass it off as ‘appropriate discipline'.
“It is impossible to contemplate the agony and fear this young boy experienced, inflicted in his own home, by his supposed care-givers.
“The defendants are now facing very many years in prison. Our thoughts remain with Sebastian’s other relatives and we sincerely hope the successful outcome of this case will bring them some comfort.”
Agniewska Kalinowska, 35, from Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to cruelty to a person under 16 and was found guilty, at Leeds Crown Court, of murder.
Andresz Latoszewski, 38, also from Huddersfield and Kalinowska’s long-term boyfriend, pleaded guilty to cruelty to a person under 16 and was found guilty of murdering Sebastian.
