Couple jailed for 46 years for sexually abusing a child
A couple from Wales have been jailed for 23 years each after footage was shared online of them sexually abusing a child.
Jonathan Leonard, 58, from Caldicot, Monmouthshire, and Ann Bray, 62, from Newport were arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency in September 2024 after information was received from the FBI.
Both Leonard and Bray's devices were seized upon arrest, and Bray's device contained videos and images of the pair abusing a child from 2021 to 2024.
NCA investigators discovered Bray had been grooming the child to participate in sexual activity with the pair.
Videos and images of the abuse were taken by Bray and shared to Leonard. Officers found chat messages between them discussing the abuse, their fantasies, and making plans to commit the offences. Leonard subsequently shared some of these images online.
Pictured: Jonathan Leonard and Ann Bray
Both Bray and Leonard were also found to be in possession of a number of other indecent images of children and extreme pornography.
They were interviewed by NCA officers but refused to answer any questions about their involvement.
They were charged with multiple child abuse offences and pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court on 24 January.
Leonard and Bray were both sentenced to 23 years' imprisonment, with eight years to be spent on licence today (19 May).
Daniel Waywell, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA, yesterday said:
"Leonard and Bray worked together to support one another's sexual interest in children, subjecting a child to years of horrific abuse, which they filmed and shared online with other paedophiles.
"This child, and every one of the victims of abuse in the indecent images and videos found on their devices, are re-victimised each time this material is viewed and shared online.
"The NCA is committed to safeguarding children from sexual abuse and we will continue to work tirelessly, alongside international partners, to remove children from harm and bring offenders like Leonard and Bray to justice."
