Couple jailed for manslaughter after poisoning men to steal high-value items

A couple who killed two men after using meetings arranged for sexual services as opportunities to poison them and steal high-value items, including Rolex watches and jewellery, have both been jailed for 17 years.

Adina Mihai, 31, and Madalin Dumitru, 30, of Ilford, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Malcolm King, 80, and Gary Mouat, 36, and to administering poison to two further victims.

Between August 2024 and July 2025, Mihai and Dumitru used a classified online platform advertising escort services to make contact with men seeking sexual services. The defendants, who were in a relationship at the time, advertised sexual services from Mihai, posing as a sex worker, in exchange for money.

The prosecution said that after contact was made through the website and arrangements made by phone, Mihai and Dumitru travelled to victims' home addresses. While Dumitru waited nearby in a car, Mihai would enter the property alone to meet the victim.

The victims believed they would receive sexual services from Mihai. Instead, she persuaded them to drink alcohol laced with gamma butyrolactone (GBL). Once ingested the GBL left the victims unconscious.

Mihai then searched their homes for valuables, before leaving the victims unconscious and alone. Stolen items included valuable Rolex watches, jewellery, aftershave and personal documents.

Following a meeting arranged with Mihai, Mr King was found dead at his home on 21 August 2024. Mr King's death was initially believed not to be suspicious due to a pre-existing health condition. Mr Mouat was found dead at his home on 13 July 2025. Two further victims survived after being drugged in similar circumstances on 13 July 2025 and 22 July 2025.

Building the case

After police launched an investigation, Mihai and Dumitru were arrested in relation to the death of Mr Mouat. They were charged with Mr Mouat's death on 6 August 2025, and with poisoning two further victims. They were further charged in relation to Mr King's death on 24 April 2026.

Digital evidence linked Mihai and Dumitru to the offences. Phone messages showed meetings being arranged, while automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) records and mobile phone data placed the defendants together travelling to and from victims' homes.

Forensic evidence placed Mihai at the homes of the two deceased victims. Wine glasses recovered from the homes of Mr King and Mr Mouat contained the DNA of the victims and Mihai, while Mihai's fingerprint was also found on a glass at Mr King's home.

The two surviving victims described falling unconscious after drinking alcohol provided by Mihai. Toxicology reports showed both Mr King and Mr Mouat had ingested GHB, with expert evidence concluding the drug contributed to both deaths.

Police also recovered GBL along with property stolen from victims during searches of Dumitru's BMW.

Lawyer Charles White, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Adina Mihai and Madalin Dumitru exploited their victims in a calculated scheme, offering sexual services while intending to drug and steal from them.

"Driven by greed, they showed a complete disregard for the potentially devastating consequences of administering a powerful sedative.

"What began as a cynical plot to steal from their victims ended in the loss of two lives, and the victims who survived and the families of the deceased have been left to deal with the lasting impact of these crimes.

"Mihai and Dumitru must now face the consequences of their actions. We will continue to strive to bring offenders who commit such serious offences to justice."

Thames Valley Police Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Michael Roddy, of its Major Crime Unit, said: "Adina Mihai and Madalin Dumitru deliberately exploited men for financial gain, showing a complete disregard for the devastating consequences of their actions.

“Their offending was calculated, predatory and ultimately cost two innocent men their lives.

"Gary Mouat and Malcolm King were much-loved family members whose deaths have left lasting pain for those who knew them.

"They were treated as opportunities for financial gain by Mihai and Dumitru, who were motivated solely by greed.

"Our thoughts remain with Gary and Malcom's families, who have shown immense dignity and resilience throughout this investigation.

"This case presented significant challenges and required officers and staff from Thames Valley Police and Gloucestershire Constabulary to work tirelessly to uncover the full extent of the offending and our investigation revealed a dangerous pattern of behaviour that may otherwise have remained hidden. The Crown Prosecution Service was also invaluable in stopping these offenders from causing further harm to the public.

"This sentence reflects the seriousness of these crimes, and I hope it provides a measure of justice to the victims, their families and all those affected by the actions of Mihai and Dumitru.

"We are keeping an open mind to further offending and urge those who think they may have come into contact with the pair or may be a victim, to please come forward.

"I hope that the way we dealt with this investigation will demonstrate how seriously we take such investigations and how sensitively we will treat any reports of offences.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, of its Major Crime Investigation Unit, said: “Mihai and Dumitru are callous individuals who gambled with the lives of their victims by intentionally incapacitating them with a dangerous drug before stealing from them, and leaving them unconscious and alone.

"Sadly, Malcolm King and Gary Mouat lost their lives as a result of their actions and our thoughts remain with their families.

“I am glad that these dangerous people are behind bars and cannot inflict any more pain and suffering.

“We believe there are more men out there who may have encountered Mihai in similar circumstances, and who were drugged and had possessions stolen from them.

"I would urge these men to contact police and would like to reassure them that their report will be dealt with sensitively and discreetly."

Mihai and Dumitru were sentenced on 13 August 2026 at Oxford Crown Court.