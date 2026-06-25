Couple sentenced following cannabis and cash raid

A Birmingham couple have been sentenced after cannabis and cash were found at their home as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

Albanian nationals Kristian Lleshi, 35, and Xhulijana Trimi, 29, were arrested at the house on Cornbrook Road, Shenley Green, in September last year.

Investigators searched the house and found two large bin bags in the loft containing seven kilos of cannabis in vacuum-packed bags and a further two kilos in a TK MAXX bag on the landing.

They also found a total of £51,450 in cash which had been hidden in various locations around the home including a wallet and bag in the dressing room, in the bedside table, in a protein shake container, wardrobe in the main bedroom and under the bed in the second bedroom.

Numerous items of high value were also seized including gold jewellery, handbags and shoes.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and money laundering offences.

Lleshi gave a no comment interview but Trimi said she was not aware of the drugs or cash, had only known Lleshi for three months through a car wash in Banbury they both worked at and that they were not in a relationship.

She also claimed to have bought the high value goods second hand on sites such as eBay and Vinted.

However, her Facebook page showed that the couple had been in a relationship since at least 2023, with Trimi making the comment ‘love u baby’ under an image of them in Cornwall.

NCA investigators also found receipts which showed direct purchases from Selfridges in cash rather than these items coming from eBay.

A second man in the house was found to be an immigration offender and passed to Immigration Enforcement.

The NCA operation also led to the discovery of a cannabis farm at an address in Dudley, with plants worth £78,000 removed and destroyed from the property. Investigations continue regarding that seizure.

Lleshi and Trimi pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on 7 October and 4 March respectively. At the same court yesterday (24 June), Lleshi was sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment and Trimi to 18 months imprisonment.

NCA Branch Commander Saju Sasikumar said: