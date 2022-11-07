Couple sentenced to life for murder of 15-year-old boy following a campaign of torture and abuse

A couple who subjected a 15-year-old boy to a sustained campaign of physical and mental abuse have been sentenced to life imprisonment for his murder, at Leeds Crown Court recently (03 November 2022).

Sebastian Kalinowski died last August from complications arising from the multiple serious injuries he sustained at the hands of his mother, Agniewska Kalinowska, and her long-term boyfriend, Andresz Latoszewski.

Latoszewski and Kalinowska were both sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 39 years. They were also sentenced to nine years imprisonment for cruelty to a person under 16, to run concurrently.

Daniel Lee, a Senior Crown Prosecutor from the CPS, recently said:

“Latoszewski and Kalinowska have both received life sentences. They will both serve a minimum of 39 years in prison. “Rather than loving and protecting Sebastian, they inflicted a prolonged and sadistic campaign of physical and mental abuse on him. After months of barbaric treatment, Sebastian died from the many injuries they inflicted. “Our thoughts remain with Sebastian’s wider family and friends. We sincerely hope that the sentences handed down today will bring them some comfort.”

For more details of this case, please see our press release following their conviction – https://www.cps.gov.uk/yorkshire-and-humberside/news/couple-guilty-murdering-15-year-old-boy-following-campaign-abuse

