Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Couple sentenced to life for murder of 15-year-old boy following a campaign of torture and abuse
A couple who subjected a 15-year-old boy to a sustained campaign of physical and mental abuse have been sentenced to life imprisonment for his murder, at Leeds Crown Court recently (03 November 2022).
Sebastian Kalinowski died last August from complications arising from the multiple serious injuries he sustained at the hands of his mother, Agniewska Kalinowska, and her long-term boyfriend, Andresz Latoszewski.
Latoszewski and Kalinowska were both sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 39 years. They were also sentenced to nine years imprisonment for cruelty to a person under 16, to run concurrently.
Daniel Lee, a Senior Crown Prosecutor from the CPS, recently said:
“Latoszewski and Kalinowska have both received life sentences. They will both serve a minimum of 39 years in prison.
“Rather than loving and protecting Sebastian, they inflicted a prolonged and sadistic campaign of physical and mental abuse on him. After months of barbaric treatment, Sebastian died from the many injuries they inflicted.
“Our thoughts remain with Sebastian’s wider family and friends. We sincerely hope that the sentences handed down today will bring them some comfort.”
For more details of this case, please see our press release following their conviction – https://www.cps.gov.uk/yorkshire-and-humberside/news/couple-guilty-murdering-15-year-old-boy-following-campaign-abuse
Notes to Editors
- Daniel Lee is a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Yorkshire and Humberside's Complex Casework Unit
- Andresz Latoszewski, DOB: 25/5/84
- Agniewska Kalinowska, DOB: 5/11/86
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/yorkshire-and-humberside/news/couple-sentenced-life-murder-15-year-old-boy-following-campaign
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Serial romance fraudster scammed over £324,000 from victims04/11/2022 14:10:00
A high-value serial romance fraudster was yesterday (3 November 2022) found guilty of duping victims out of just over £324,000 in an investment scam.
Police officer and former constable sentenced for sharing grossly offensive WhatsApp messages03/11/2022 13:20:00
A serving police officer and an ex-police constable have been sentenced after being convicted of sending grossly offensive messages on a WhatsApp group.
Computer hacker of famous musicians’ digital accounts is jailed24/10/2022 14:38:00
A computer hacker who stole unreleased music from famous musicians and sold them on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency was recently imprisoned.
National blueprint for prosecuting rape takes a step closer with refreshed joint work pledge20/10/2022 15:10:00
A blueprint for prosecuting rape and serious sexual offences has taken a significant step forward today – as new data reveals charge rates for rape have increased to 72.8%.
Charge rates show steady increase across all crime types as CPS publishes latest statistics20/10/2022 14:43:00
Today the CPS has published Q1 performance data which covers the three-month period from 1 April to 30 June 2022.
Man convicted of stirring up racial hatred on Russian social media site19/10/2022 13:15:00
David Hutchinson, 61, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment when he appeared at Kingston Crown Court yesterday, having pleaded guilty to seven offences earlier this year.
Mason Greenwood: CPS authorises attempted rape charge17/10/2022 14:25:00
Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, recently (15 October 2022) commented on CPS authorising an attempted rape charge.
CPS Says: Our response to BBC documentary on rape07/10/2022 14:20:00
There is no doubt the case highlighted by BBC recently (05 October 2022) is harrowing and we have offered an unreserved apology to the victim for the mistakes we made and the stress and trauma she has endured.