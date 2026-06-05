Couple who defrauded elderly parents forced to return the money they stole

A couple who abused their position as power of attorney for his elderly parents have been forced to return the money to their victim.

Gary and Diane Mansell were jailed for six years for fraud and money laundering after abusing their power of attorney, selling the home of Gary’s elderly parents, then keeping the proceeds of the sale for themselves.

Recently at Liverpool Crown Court they were given Confiscation Orders and the Crown Prosecution Service secured a Compensation Order to ensure the victim gets back what was taken from him.

The Mansells’ made a total of 103 transfers from the victims’ bank account to their own and spent over £59k in 11 months. By the time his mother died, Gary Mansell had sold their cars, house and left his parents with just 28p.

Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor, recently said:

“The Mansells’ stole from his elderly parents. His mother’s final days were spent having been moved into their converted garage with an alarmed door, while Gary and Diane spent their money on lavish holidays and house renovations.” “Today, we are pleased to be able to get an order to return what was stolen back to Gary’s 86-year-old father, the victim, ensuring that the Mansell’s cannot continue to benefit from their crimes, which were driven purely by greed and selfishness.” “The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division has in the last five years, recovered over £530 million from Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. Over £102 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”

At sentencing the judge remarked that the couple had displayed a ‘despicable display of greed, vanity, and selfishness’. The pair spent over £9,000 on cosmetic dental work, purchased a gold BMW, and spent money on holidays in Jamaica and luxury UK hotels.

The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division have successfully achieved both a Confiscation Order and Compensation Order at Liverpool Crown Court today to ensure that the entirety of the money stolen from the victim is returned to him.

The CPS successfully submitted to the court that the house was sold at a significant undervalue, which was accepted by the Judge, meaning that this money could be included in the Confiscation Order and returned to the victim. Without this the victim would have lost the money he put into his house for years and the rightful proceeds of its sale.

Notes to Editors