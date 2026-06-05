Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Couple who defrauded elderly parents forced to return the money they stole
A couple who abused their position as power of attorney for his elderly parents have been forced to return the money to their victim.
Gary and Diane Mansell were jailed for six years for fraud and money laundering after abusing their power of attorney, selling the home of Gary’s elderly parents, then keeping the proceeds of the sale for themselves.
Recently at Liverpool Crown Court they were given Confiscation Orders and the Crown Prosecution Service secured a Compensation Order to ensure the victim gets back what was taken from him.
The Mansells’ made a total of 103 transfers from the victims’ bank account to their own and spent over £59k in 11 months. By the time his mother died, Gary Mansell had sold their cars, house and left his parents with just 28p.
Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor, recently said:
“The Mansells’ stole from his elderly parents. His mother’s final days were spent having been moved into their converted garage with an alarmed door, while Gary and Diane spent their money on lavish holidays and house renovations.”
“Today, we are pleased to be able to get an order to return what was stolen back to Gary’s 86-year-old father, the victim, ensuring that the Mansell’s cannot continue to benefit from their crimes, which were driven purely by greed and selfishness.”
“The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division has in the last five years, recovered over £530 million from Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. Over £102 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”
At sentencing the judge remarked that the couple had displayed a ‘despicable display of greed, vanity, and selfishness’. The pair spent over £9,000 on cosmetic dental work, purchased a gold BMW, and spent money on holidays in Jamaica and luxury UK hotels.
The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division have successfully achieved both a Confiscation Order and Compensation Order at Liverpool Crown Court today to ensure that the entirety of the money stolen from the victim is returned to him.
The CPS successfully submitted to the court that the house was sold at a significant undervalue, which was accepted by the Judge, meaning that this money could be included in the Confiscation Order and returned to the victim. Without this the victim would have lost the money he put into his house for years and the rightful proceeds of its sale.
Notes to Editors
- Adrian Foster is the Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division
- Gary and Dianne Mansell were convicted of Fraud by abuse of position and Money Laundering and sentenced to six years imprisonment
- Both were given Confiscation Orders of £289,773 at Liverpool Crown Court recently
- The court agreed with the prosecution that the defendants’ criminal benefit was £289,773. The victim has already received compensation of £105k from the bank and will now receive the outstanding amount of £204,987 in Compensation. It means the victim receives the full value of his loss.
- They will have 3 months to pay the orders or risk a further 3 years in custody
- The entirety of the Confiscation Order will be repaid to the victim as compensation
- Where a defendant refuses to pay their Confiscation Order in a timely way, CPS Proceeds of Crime Division can invite the court to impose an additional default sentence on them of up to 14 years' imprisonment. The full debt continues to be in force until it is paid, and interest is charged against it at the civil judgement debt rate, currently 8%.
- The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division has in the last five years, recovered over £530 million from Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. Over £102 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/couple-who-defrauded-elderly-parents-forced-return-money-they-stole
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Prosecutors to proactively target illegal assets to ensure crime does not pay under new CPS strategies04/06/2026 17:25:00
More organised gangs, fraudsters and people smugglers are set to lose out as prosecutors target ill-gotten gains from the outset of a prosecution, the CPS has announced today (4 June 2026)
Two men charged in relation to Southampton disorder04/06/2026 13:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has announced that two men have been charged following disorder in Southampton on Tuesday evening.
Two people – including a former police superintendent - charged in connection with £720,000 investment fraud04/06/2026 09:05:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised criminal charges against two people following allegations of an investment scam where a woman transferred £720,000 believing she would receive a substantial return.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: UK Athletics fined £350,000 for corporate manslaughter following death of Paralympian03/06/2026 10:20:00
UK Athletics has been fined £350,000 for the corporate manslaughter of a Paralympian while he training in London in 2017.
Former private school teacher jailed for multiple non recent sexual assaults02/06/2026 15:25:00
An ex-private school teacher has been imprisoned for numerous child sexual abuse offences against former pupils.
Company director jailed for key role in a nearly £9 million investment fraud01/06/2026 13:10:00
A company director has been jailed for eight years and one month for being responsible and playing a key role in a nearly £9m investment fraud, which saw the deceptive gaining of money from members of the public.
CPS statement following Kenneth Law guilty pleas29/05/2026 17:20:00
A Canadian man has formally admitted causing the deaths of 73 victims in England and Wales.
Man jailed for murdering his cousin in her own home28/05/2026 17:15:00
A man who murdered his cousin in her own home with an axe has been sentenced to life imprisonment.