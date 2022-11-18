Attorney General's Office
Couple will serve increased sentences after referral to the Court of Appeal for cruelty to children
Both offenders will serve longer prison sentences for child cruelty following a referral of their cases under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
A man and woman guilty of cruelty to children and fraud have received increased sentences after their cases were referred to the Court of Appeal for being unduly lenient.
Christopher Dennington, 50 and Lorna Dennington, 47, both pleaded guilty to three counts of cruelty to children between 2006 and 2017 and Christopher Dennington pleaded guilty to fraud.
On 6 September 2022 at Teesside Crown Court, the pair were each sentenced to 12 months in prison with a 5-year restraining order.
Following the sentencing, it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme for being too low.
On 17 November 2022, the Court found the original sentences to be unduly lenient. Lorna Dennington received a new sentence of 4 years and 10 months’ imprisonment, while Christopher Dennington was ordered to serve a new sentence of 6 years’ imprisonment.
Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP yesterday said:
Christopher and Lorna Dennington both showed utter disregard for the welfare of the victims inflicting lasting and considerable harm on them.
I welcome these increased sentences which better reflect the damage caused to these innocent lives.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/couple-will-serve-increased-sentences-after-referral-to-the-court-of-appeal-for-cruelty-to-children
