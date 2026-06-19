National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Courier sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for firearms delivery
A courier who delivered firearms around the UK for supply to crime groups has been sentenced after a National Crime Agency investigation.
Rizwan Malik, 43, from Charles Road in Small Heath, was directly involved in supplying UK-based gangs with drugs and firearms on behalf of an international trafficker.
Malik was using Encrochat, an encrypted messaging service, in 2020 where he was using the handle 'MiniPunch'.
He came to the attention of NCA officers after Birmingham-based gang members Danyal Aziz, 32, from Stechford, and Michael Earp, 35, from Shard End, were sentenced for drugs and firearms offences in 2023.
Aziz, using the handle 'LushMace' was in conversation with a user on Encrochat, planning for a delivery of firearms.
The delivery of three Walther Creed 9mms – a semi-automatic pistol – was arranged to take place at a stash house in Tenby Street North, Birmingham, which was under the control of Aziz.
Shortly after, the user messaging Aziz sends Malik the address to drop off the weapons, requesting an arrival time and giving directions to underground parking.
At the same time, Aziz is messaging Earp, using the handle 'Kneetown' to go to the same address and pick up the guns. Malik's car is spotted on ANPR cameras and CCTV shows it arriving at the car park and meeting Earp.
A month later, Malik was stopped in his van by police. Messages sent from MiniPunch to another user after the stop read: 'Can't explain now... police pulled me... armed officers. 10 f***ing cars. Wanted to check van for drugs'.
After Aziz and Earp were arrested in 2020, where a Skorpion sub machine gun, and a significant amount of ammunition were sized, NCA officers continued efforts to track the users the pair had been messaging to conduct their criminal activity.
Malik's conversations on Encrochat helped officers attribute the handle to him and he was arrested on suspicion of supplying firearms in September 2020.
His address was searched and more than £17,000 was seized, as well as numerous phones. A white van was searched and a concealment space was found in the rear of the van behind the front seats.
Malik gave no comment at interview except to say the cash seized by the NCA was 'my hard-earned saved money from my business and I would like that money back'.
Malik appeared at Birmingham Crown Court for trial on 15 May and was convicted by a jury on 22 May 2026.
He was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison at the same court yesterday (18 June).
Rick Mackenzie, operations manager at the NCA, said: "Rizwan Malik played a vital role in this dangerous gang's criminal activities and he didn't hesitate in assisting them in delivering them deadly firearms.
"Malik and his associates thought they were untraceable by using Encrochat to discuss and organise their crimes. They were wrong. The use of the encrypted phone system meant NCA officers were able to link them to their offending.
"The NCA will continue to protect the public from serious and organised crime and pursue criminals trading in lethal firearms which have a devastating impact on our communities."
Giorgina Venturella, Specialist Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Malik put lethal weapons into the hands of an organised criminal, Danyal Aziz, who was fully prepared to use them. This could have had potentially catastrophic consequences for innocent members of the public.
"The 33 years handed down to Aziz in 2023 reflected the severity of his crimes and the corrosive damage that drugs and violence can do in our communities, and Malik has now similarly brought to justice and jailed for 10 years.
"He played an integral role in the whole enterprise, handing this criminal group the means to threaten and intimidate rivals and customers alike, which was an intrinsic part of their operating model.
"The CPS is committed to working with investigators like the National Crime Agency to disrupt organised crime groups who bring harm to our communities."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/courier-sentenced-to-more-than-10-years-in-prison-for-firearms-delivery
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Dozens of boats and engines seized as NCA joins joint operation in Germany18/06/2026 16:15:00
Dozens of boats, engines and other small boat equipment have been seized in Germany, as part of a joint investigation involving the National Crime Agency.
Drugs trafficker jailed for cocaine airport plots18/06/2026 14:15:00
A drugs trafficker who collected cocaine from American couriers flying into a UK airport has been jailed for 15 years and four months.
Operation Beaconport: Update on the national investigation into group-based child sexual abuse17/06/2026 14:15:00
Operation Beaconport is shaping a new national police practice for investigating group-based child sexual abuse and exploitation (CSAE).
Captain charged after Russian shadow fleet interdiction17/06/2026 13:32:00
The captain of an interdicted Russian shadow fleet vessel has been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service following an arrest by National Crime Agency officers.
NCA response to Government announcement on nudity controls for phone and tablets10/06/2026 11:15:00
The National Crime Agency welcomes the Prime Minister’s announcement on device controls that prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images, and we fully support any measures that make the online world safer for children.
Gang used truck to smuggle Afghan migrants through Channel Tunnel05/06/2026 11:20:00
An Essex-based gang fronted by a career criminal have been found guilty of smuggling Afghan migrants into the UK using a truck, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Crime family who used corrupt airline check-in attendant to help smuggle vast amounts of drugs cash to the UAE are convicted05/06/2026 10:05:00
A criminal family and their associates smuggled almost £30 million of cash out of the UK to the United Arab Emirates hidden in suitcases.
Man pleads guilty in Canada to sending items to aid suicide to UK victims01/06/2026 11:15:00
Kenneth Law, 60, from Mississauga, Canada, recently (29 May 2026) pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide at Newmarket Court in Canada.
Drug supplier linked to nitazene deaths admits also making more than 5,000 indecent images of children29/05/2026 17:15:00
A drug supplier who is linked to the deaths of at least two people from hugely powerful Class A nitazene drugs has admitted a raft of criminal charges, following a National Crime Agency investigation.