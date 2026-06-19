Courier sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for firearms delivery

A courier who delivered firearms around the UK for supply to crime groups has been sentenced after a National Crime Agency investigation.

Rizwan Malik, 43, from Charles Road in Small Heath, was directly involved in supplying UK-based gangs with drugs and firearms on behalf of an international trafficker.

Malik was using Encrochat, an encrypted messaging service, in 2020 where he was using the handle 'MiniPunch'.

He came to the attention of NCA officers after Birmingham-based gang members Danyal Aziz, 32, from Stechford, and Michael Earp, 35, from Shard End, were sentenced for drugs and firearms offences in 2023.

Aziz, using the handle 'LushMace' was in conversation with a user on Encrochat, planning for a delivery of firearms.

The delivery of three Walther Creed 9mms – a semi-automatic pistol – was arranged to take place at a stash house in Tenby Street North, Birmingham, which was under the control of Aziz.

Shortly after, the user messaging Aziz sends Malik the address to drop off the weapons, requesting an arrival time and giving directions to underground parking.

At the same time, Aziz is messaging Earp, using the handle 'Kneetown' to go to the same address and pick up the guns. Malik's car is spotted on ANPR cameras and CCTV shows it arriving at the car park and meeting Earp.

A month later, Malik was stopped in his van by police. Messages sent from MiniPunch to another user after the stop read: 'Can't explain now... police pulled me... armed officers. 10 f***ing cars. Wanted to check van for drugs'.

After Aziz and Earp were arrested in 2020, where a Skorpion sub machine gun, and a significant amount of ammunition were sized, NCA officers continued efforts to track the users the pair had been messaging to conduct their criminal activity.

Malik's conversations on Encrochat helped officers attribute the handle to him and he was arrested on suspicion of supplying firearms in September 2020.

His address was searched and more than £17,000 was seized, as well as numerous phones. A white van was searched and a concealment space was found in the rear of the van behind the front seats.

Malik gave no comment at interview except to say the cash seized by the NCA was 'my hard-earned saved money from my business and I would like that money back'.

Malik appeared at Birmingham Crown Court for trial on 15 May and was convicted by a jury on 22 May 2026.

He was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison at the same court yesterday (18 June).

Rick Mackenzie, operations manager at the NCA, said: "Rizwan Malik played a vital role in this dangerous gang's criminal activities and he didn't hesitate in assisting them in delivering them deadly firearms.

"Malik and his associates thought they were untraceable by using Encrochat to discuss and organise their crimes. They were wrong. The use of the encrypted phone system meant NCA officers were able to link them to their offending.

"The NCA will continue to protect the public from serious and organised crime and pursue criminals trading in lethal firearms which have a devastating impact on our communities."

Giorgina Venturella, Specialist Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Malik put lethal weapons into the hands of an organised criminal, Danyal Aziz, who was fully prepared to use them. This could have had potentially catastrophic consequences for innocent members of the public.

"The 33 years handed down to Aziz in 2023 reflected the severity of his crimes and the corrosive damage that drugs and violence can do in our communities, and Malik has now similarly brought to justice and jailed for 10 years.

"He played an integral role in the whole enterprise, handing this criminal group the means to threaten and intimidate rivals and customers alike, which was an intrinsic part of their operating model.

"The CPS is committed to working with investigators like the National Crime Agency to disrupt organised crime groups who bring harm to our communities."