National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Couriers sentenced over £13.8 million cannabis importation attempt
Four members of a drugs smuggling gang who were part of a plot to import cannabis worth £13.8 million into the UK via Birmingham Airport have been sentenced.
The National Crime Agency investigated the group, who were arrested by Border Force officers in August 2024 when the class B drugs were found packed into 22 suitcases.
They had arrived into the UK on the same flights from Thailand via Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Those sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court were: Carsten Kyei, 21, from Newham, East London; Bradley Lloyd, 27, from Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester; Lewis Ross, 35, from Bolton, Lancashire and Nathan Vitorino, 26, from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.
Gideon Oluwasetemi Olumoyegun, 26, from Dagenham; Ryan Boachie, 32, from Edmonton, North London; Jamal Clarke, 22, from Walthamstow, London; Claire McCullough, 36, from Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester; Jaden Ramen, 23, from Colliers Wood, South London; Paige Crisp, 24, from Broomhall, Worcester, and Tasia Nelson, 22, from Newquay, Cornwall, are due to be sentenced at the same court on 22 October.
The court heard that the couriers each had two suitcases which were both packed with 20 kilos of cannabis, which amounted to 460 kilos in total. The couriers had to pay an excess charge at Bangkok Airport to put them in the hold as they were so heavy.
Each suitcase had a thin layer of clothing above the vacuum-packed cannabis, and eight contained Apple Air Tag trackers. NCA investigators identified that these were connected to the same Apple ID account.
Suspicions were raised when Border Force linked the seizures to other travellers using connecting flights into Birmingham, prompting them to fully staff the ‘nothing to declare’ customs green channel. This resulted in the cannabis being found.
One courier was told: ‘my man gonna be on the other side – don’t leave the airport until you see him leave. Even if your bags are there just let them go round on the belt, go toilet etc. etc.”
Kyei and Vitorino were convicted on 26 May 2026 following a three-week trial, while Ross and Lloyd changed their pleas to guilty during that trial.
Crisp, Nelson and Ramen were convicted on 19 August following a four-week trial.
McCullogh, Boachie, Olumoyegun and Clarke all pleaded guilty at previous hearings.
At the same court recently (21 September) Lloyd was sentenced to four years imprisonment, Vitorino and Ross to two years and eight months imprisonment and Kyei to two-and-a-half years imprisonment.
NCA senior investigating officer Paul Boniface recently said:
“These sentences show that drugs couriers can end up paying a high price for smuggling cannabis to the UK.
“It is simply not worth the effort, something that social media influencers promoting this lifestyle frequently overlook.
“With the help of Border Force, we were able to intercept these drugs, deprive the criminal network behind the importation of considerable profits and protect the public from the damaging effects of cannabis.”
Adam Chatfield, Head of Border Force Midlands Command, recently said:
“These convictions should be a stark warning to anyone considering bringing cannabis into the UK.
"The young people involved now have a serious crime on their records, damaging their job prospects and life chances.
"More than ever, we are working closely with law enforcement partners in the UK and overseas to combat drug smuggling, keep our communities safe and our borders secure."
Victoria Norman from the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
“Working with investigators, prosecutors pieced together a picture of a highly co-ordinated effort to smuggle industrial quantities of drugs into the country.
“Ultimately, this strong evidence led to six of the group pleading guilty, with the remainder convicted following a trial.
“The CPS is committed to working with the NCA to tackle organised crime and ensure that those involved with drug smuggling are brought to justice.”
The number of people trying to bring cannabis into the UK has sharply increased over recent years. In 2024, 801 cannabis smugglers were caught arriving in the UK by plane – an increase of 464% on 2023. This figure rose to 976 in 2025, and it’s on track to rise again in 2026 with 600 air passenger couriers arrested from January to June.
The sentencings follow the launch of a new NCA social media campaign warning young people that smuggling cannabis from Thailand to the UK could land them in a foreign jail, after a new fines regime was announced by the Thai government.
Films in the new campaign are running across TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube and will direct viewers to Crimestoppers (www.druggage.co.uk) where they can learn about the dangers of carrying drugs for crime gangs, and how to report it anonymously if they have been approached.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/couriers-sentenced-over-13-8-million-cannabis-importation-attempt
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Convicted fraudster becomes fourth man arrested in latest Most Wanted campaign21/09/2026 10:05:00
A fourth man featured on the National Crime Agency’s recent Most Wanted campaign has been arrested.
Operation Venetic: Drug supplier caught with “treasure trove” of substances, cash and designer goods21/09/2026 09:05:00
A drug supplier caught red-handed with illegal substances and £81k criminal cash at his home, was jailed for nine years and nine months on 18 September.
Man who piloted vessel with 165 on board jailed for endangering lives at sea18/09/2026 17:25:00
A teenager who piloted a boat with 165 people on board across the English Channel has been jailed for risking the lives of others during a sea crossing.
Teenager converted blank firers into deadly weapons18/09/2026 15:25:00
A man who converted blank firing weapons into deadly firearms aged just 17 has been convicted following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Man charged over social media posts allegedly linked to immigration crime17/09/2026 10:15:00
A man from the West Midlands has been charged with advertising illegal immigration services online, as part of an investigation involving the National Crime Agency and West Midlands Police.
Five sentenced over 'debt bondage' people smuggling conspiracy16/09/2026 15:25:00
Five members of an organised crime group responsible for facilitating illegal entry to the UK of Vietnamese migrants and laundered more than £1.6 million in cash from that criminality have been jailed for a total of almost 40 years.
Law enforcement “key factor” in small boat reduction, say NCA analysts15/09/2026 14:15:00
Law enforcement activity has been a key factor in bringing down the number of people transported to the UK illegally by small boat, according to a new assessment issued by the National Crime Agency.
Wanted money laundering suspect arrested in Dublin10/09/2026 14:20:00
A man wanted by the National Crime Agency in connection with a multi-million pound fraud has been arrested in Dublin.