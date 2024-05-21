Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Court capacity bolstered in and around Blackpool to get justice done
Those using courts in and near Blackpool are set to benefit from bolstered capacity and easier access to services, the government announced today (21 May 2024).
- additional courtrooms, reopening of cells and new Tribunal location to benefit local community
- more cases will be heard locally with fewer residents having to travel
- government continues to boost investment and recruit judges so more victims can get justice
In a move to make more court services accessible for the community and have more hearings locally, the Government has confirmed it will create 2 new courtrooms at Fleetwood Nightingale Court.
This will mean more cases can be heard within the town and people will have less distance to travel. Currently, cases are being heard at Lancaster and Preston - a 30 to 45-minute drive away.
Today’s news follows the reopening of cells at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court, which will mean custodial cases – where a defendant is coming to court from a police station or prison custody – will resume being heard there.
Currently, these cases can only be listed at Blackburn and while cells were closed at Lancaster, only cases where the defendant was on bail could be heard.
Together, the measures will ease capacity across the region, meaning more cases can be heard which will help ease the backlog locally and ensure the community can access services closer to home.
Justice Minister, Mike Freer, said:
These plans will bolster court capacity locally, meaning more cases can be listed and the community can access vital services closer to their home.
And we aren’t finished yet – we are investing in a multimillion-pound project in the heart of Blackpool so the local community will have a new, state-of-the-art building fit for the future.
In addition, Blackpool Tribunals is moving to a new home on Market Street in the town centre. Keeping a tribunal hearing room just around the corner from the old building minimises disruption and will mean these services are maintained locally to help some of the most vulnerable users in Blackpool.
Plans are also progressing to construct the new £40 million courthouse which will provide the community with a modern, state-of-the-art court building fit for the future from 2026.
More widely, the move comes as the country’s courts are running at full throttle with more hearings taking place each month to tackle the outstanding caseload.
The government is also boosting investment, recruiting hundreds of judges across all courts and tribunals - including those hearing asylum cases - enabling the use of remote hearings and extending Nightingale Courts. This means more victims are getting the justice they deserve and more offenders are having to pay for their crimes.
Note to editors
Having considered value for money to the taxpayer, the decision was taken to close the existing Blackpool Magistrates’ and County Court buildings permanently when Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was found to have deteriorated. In the meantime, all hearings have moved to other court buildings in Lancashire to minimise disruption – supported by the recent re-opening of Preston Magistrates’ Court and the expansion of Lancaster Magistrates’.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/court-capacity-bolstered-in-and-around-blackpool-to-get-justice-done
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
New Secure School to protect public and cut crime17/05/2024 13:20:00
Serious young offenders will be turned away from gangs and knife crime through rigorous education and training at the country’s first Secure School.
Proposals to make it easier for child sex abuse victims to bring civil claims16/05/2024 09:05:00
Plans to make it easier and less traumatic for victims of child sexual abuse to bring historic claims through the civil courts have been unveiled by the government yesterday (15 May 2024).
UK Government working hand in hand with Australia to promote trade in legal and tech services14/05/2024 16:12:00
Legal and technology professionals on opposite sides of the world are set to benefit from bolstered connections between the UK and Australia through the UK Government’s GREAT Legal Services campaign’s latest programme of events.
Government backs record numbers of female offenders into work14/05/2024 15:15:15
More female offenders than ever recorded before are in work 6 months after their release from prison as a direct result of government action – cutting crime and keeping the public safe.
Child rapists to automatically have parental responsibility stripped10/05/2024 17:20:00
Vile abusers who rape a child will have their own parental responsibilities automatically removed under new laws.
International law must be “fit for the challenges of 21st century”09/05/2024 16:20:00
International law must remain in lockstep with the changing 21st century world and the needs of citizens or face irrelevance the Lord Chancellor, Alex Chalk, will stress to the G7’s justice leaders today (9 May 2024).
Pioneering free therapy pilot to support jurors08/05/2024 14:10:00
First-of-its-kind counselling and 24/7 support for jurors following difficult cases.
Commissioner of the Law Commission of England and Wales reappointed02/05/2024 09:15:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the reappointment of Professor Penney Lewis as a Commissioner of the Law Commission of England and Wales.