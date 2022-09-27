Court issues Restriction Order over land near Norfolk village

Norwich Magistrates issued the Order (on 16 August 2022) prohibiting any person from accessing an area around 15 hectares off Clockcase Road, Clenchwarton, near King’s Lynn. It also prohibits the importation of waste onto the designated area.

Any breach will result in criminal sanctions. The Order will remain in force until 11.59pm on 15 February 2023, although this could be extended on further application.

The Restriction Order was issued following an application by the Environment Agency, under section 109D Environment Act 1995. When making the application, the Environment Agency considered the harm that the Clockcase Road waste activities could have on human health and the environment.

It follows the issuing of a Stop Notice by the Environment Agency to the owner of land at Kenfield Farm, Main Road, Clenchwarton in June (2022). They are also associated with the area of land at Clockcase Road. This required an immediate halt to the unauthorised deposit and burning of waste following a major fire at the Kenfield Farm site in May (2022).

Norfolk Fire and Rescue had raised concerns about the potential for more fires, given the prolonged dry weather.

Investigations into alleged waste activities at both sites are continuing.

Andrew Raine, Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

The Environment Agency continues to target all unauthorised waste activity. Through this Restriction Order we are demonstrating we will continue to use the full range of powers available to us. To protect the environment and people and tackle those responsible. If anyone witnesses waste being taken onto, or burning at this or any other site, please email EAN-Enforcement-West@environment-agency.gov.uk. If you have any other information about the site that could help our enquiries or any other unauthorised waste sites or activities contact us. Our incident hotline number is 0800 80 70 60 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Environment Agency works closely with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and Norfolk Police on this unauthorised site.

Councillor Paul Kunes, Cabinet member for Environment and CO2 Reduction, said: