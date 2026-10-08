Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
Court of Appeal praises CCRC as five city traders’ convictions are quashed
The Court of Appeal has today praised the work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission as the convictions of five city traders related to the setting of exchange rates, were quashed. The CCRC referred their cases earlier this year.
Alex Pabon, Jay Vijay Merchant and Jonathan Mathew were convicted of conspiracy to defraud in 2016 at Southwark Crown Court and were given prison sentences ranging from two to six and a half years.
Philippe Moryoussef was convicted of conspiracy to defraud in 2018, also at Southwark Crown Court. He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment. Colin Bermingham was convicted in 2019 and given a five-year prison sentence.
The CCRC received applications from all five men in August 2025, following the Supreme Court decision to quash the convictions of Tom Hayes and Carlo Palombo. These were also CCRC referrals.
At the hearing today, Lord Justice Edis yesterday said:
“A great deal of work was done in the Commission leading up to those references.
“The Court is extremely grateful to all of those who contributed to the work that has assisted us to do our job, before the reference, after the reference and in preparation for this hearing.”
LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) is the average interest rate that leading banks in London estimate they would be charged when borrowing from other banks. EURIBOR (Euro Interbank Offered Rate) is a similar reference rate for Euro zone banks.
Mr Pabon and Mr Merchant were LIBOR traders based in New York. Mr Mathew was a LIBOR submitter and junior trader based in London.
Mr Moryoussef was a senior trader based in London, and Mr Bermingham was also based in London and was responsible for making Barclays’ daily EURIBOR submissions. Mr Bermingham was convicted alongside Carlo Palombo.
CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC yesterday said:
“It is only right that these five men have had their convictions quashed today, like Tom Hayes and Carlo Palombo. During our review, and following the Supreme Court judgment, we determined there were no distinguishing factors between these cases, and the jury misdirection as well as legal errors undermined the safety of the convictions.
“We welcome today’s decision. Anyone else who believes they have been a victim of a miscarriage of justice, and who has already lost their appeal, should apply to us.”
Notes to Editor:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 16 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC received more than 1,800 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) last year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred more than 900 cases to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and Linkedin.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/court-of-appeal-praises-ccrc-as-five-city-traders-convictions-are-quashed/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
CCRC refers nine more indeterminate sentence (IPP and DPP) cases to the Court of Appeal25/09/2026 15:25:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred to the Court of Appeal the indeterminate sentences of nine people convicted between 2005 and 2011, all but one of whom remain in custody despite none being given a minimum tariff over six years.
wo convictions led by corrupt police officer DS Ridgewell quashed by Court of Appeal23/09/2026 16:25:00
Two men convicted of theft half a century ago have had their convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal [yesterday] after the Criminal Cases Review Commission [CCRC] found a real possibility the convictions were unsafe, due to the role played by discredited British Transport Police officer Derek Ridgewell.
Murder conviction referred to the Court of Appeal over discrepancies in witness testimony18/09/2026 13:10:00
A man’s murder conviction has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) as there are significant discrepancies between evidence given at trial and at a later retrial.
Man exploited and trafficked by gangs as a child has convictions referred to Crown Court02/09/2026 13:10:00
A man who came to the UK from Saint Lucia as a child has had his drug-related convictions referred to the Crown Court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) because of evidence he was a victim of human trafficking and modern slavery.
CCRC refers another three indeterminate sentences (IPP and DPP) to the Court of Appeal05/08/2026 10:10:10
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred to the Court of Appeal the indeterminate sentences of three men sentenced between 2006 and 2008, none of whom were given minimum terms of more than three years but all of whom remain in custody.
Grooming gang victim’s convictions quashed following CCRC referral23/07/2026 15:10:00
The convictions of a woman who was groomed and sexually exploited as a child have today been quashed by the Crown Court, following a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Record number of applications to the Criminal Cases Review Commission15/07/2026 11:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) last year received more applications than ever before, according to its annual report, published yesterday [Tuesday 14 July 2026].
Crown Court quashes assault conviction following CCRC referral07/07/2026 13:10:00
The Crown Court has today quashed the conviction of Shabaz Ahmed following a referral from the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
CCRC launches a plan for change in response to HMCPSI inspection report02/07/2026 11:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) today [Thursday 2 July] published a plan for change in response to a report of an inspection of its casework, carried out by His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI).