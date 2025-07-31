Criminal Cases Review Commission
Court of Appeal quashes man’s murder conviction for second time
A man who was convicted twice for murder has had his conviction quashed for a second time at the Court of Appeal.
On 16 December 1998, following a trial at St Albans Crown Court, Justin Plummer was convicted of the murder of Janice Cartwright-Gilbert. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years.
Mr Plummer initially applied to the CCRC in 2000, but his case was not referred. However, his second application, in 2017, was referred to the Court of Appeal in February 2021. This was based on new expert evidence, and his conviction was subsequently quashed.
Ms Cartwright-Gilbert was found dead inside the mobile home she shared with her partner on 28 February 1997. She had been stabbed multiple times, and the mobile home had been set on fire. Her body had bruising to the head consistent with stamping.
Mr Plummer was convicted again following a retrial at Aylesbury Crown Court in 2023 and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years.
Mr Plummer’s barristers applied to the Court of Appeal directly without CCRC involvement, to challenge his second conviction. On Wednesday [30 July] his second conviction was quashed by the court.
Notes to Editor:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently ten Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,500 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and Linkedin.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/court-of-appeal-quashes-mans-murder-conviction-for-second-time/
