Court of Appeal quashes man’s murder conviction for second time

A man who was convicted twice for murder has had his conviction quashed for a second time at the Court of Appeal.

On 16 December 1998, following a trial at St Albans Crown Court, Justin Plummer was convicted of the murder of Janice Cartwright-Gilbert. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years.

Mr Plummer initially applied to the CCRC in 2000, but his case was not referred. However, his second application, in 2017, was referred to the Court of Appeal in February 2021. This was based on new expert evidence, and his conviction was subsequently quashed.

Ms Cartwright-Gilbert was found dead inside the mobile home she shared with her partner on 28 February 1997. She had been stabbed multiple times, and the mobile home had been set on fire. Her body had bruising to the head consistent with stamping.

Mr Plummer was convicted again following a retrial at Aylesbury Crown Court in 2023 and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years.

Mr Plummer’s barristers applied to the Court of Appeal directly without CCRC involvement, to challenge his second conviction. On Wednesday [30 July] his second conviction was quashed by the court.

