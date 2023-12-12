Information Commissioner's Office
Court of Appeal ruling on immigration exemption brings ‘greater empathy’ - Commissioner
The Court of Appeal has ruled that the government must make changes to the immigration exemption in the Data Protection Act 2018 to make it clearer.
The ruling, which comes following a case brought by the3million and the Open Rights Group, requires the government to set out safeguards, particularly around how people in a potentially vulnerable position within the immigration system are able to access the information held about them.
The Information Commissioner was an interested party in the claim. We raised concerns that previous actions from the government, including guidance, did not provide enough clarity to an exemption that is used in a significant number of cases.
John Edwards, Information Commissioner, yesterday said:
“This ruling is about giving migrants greater clarity in how their information is used to inform life-changing decisions about where they have the right to live. It doesn’t change the immigration process, but it does mean that people will have greater confidence when they ask to see what is happening with their information, those responding to their requests will have the guidance they need to treat people fairly and with greater empathy, and it will be easier for my office to scrutinise where those requests for information have not been handled correctly.
“Given the importance of people’s right to request information about themselves, we are pleased that the court has been clear that the government must clearly set out safeguards when it restricts this right - even when these restrictions are for important purposes like immigration control.
“Protecting people’s rights, particularly where those people may not even be aware those rights exist, is a key part of the role the ICO was set up to fulfil. We were pleased to be able to offer our expertise around this case, and we’ll continue to provide advice to the government to ensure these safeguards are applied in practice.”
The Government has three months to make the changes required by the court. The ICO will update its own guidance in due course.
