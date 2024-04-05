Court quashes conviction of Syrian asylum seeker

The conviction of a man who fled Syria and claimed asylum in the UK has been quashed by the Crown Court, after being referred by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Mr B arrived at Heathrow airport in April 2015, after leaving Syria due to a requirement to join the army, and feared persecution if returned.

He arrived in the UK without a valid immigration document, he was arrested and later pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court to an offence under the Asylum and Immigration (Treatment of Claimants) Act 2004.

The CCRC review of the case identified that Mr B had a statutory defence under section 2 of the 2004 act, namely a ‘reasonable excuse’ for failing to produce an immigration document.

It is likely this defence would have been successful if he had been advised of its existence.

The Crown Court allowed the appeal on 8 March 2024, after the CCRC referred the case on 26 January 2024.

Notes to Editors: