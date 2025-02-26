Court sets date for £64 million WealthTek fraud and money laundering trial

A trial has been scheduled for September 2027 at Southwark Crown Court in the criminal proceedings brought by the FCA against John Dance, the former WealthTek LLP principal partner.

Mr Dance was charged in December 2024 with alleged misappropriation of £64 million of customer funds between 2014 and 2023.

On 24 February 2025, at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court, John Dance pleaded not guilty to three counts of fraud by abuse of position and three counts of fraud by false representation.

Separately, it has been ordered by the High Court, following an application by the FCA and consented to by John Dance, that the civil proceedings brought by the FCA in April 2023 will remain paused until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings or until further order by the Court.

