Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Courts and tribunals arrangements for The Queen's State Funeral
Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, courts and tribunals arrangements on the day of the State Funeral and access to books of condolence.
Most hearings will not take place on Monday 19 September 2022, following the announcement that Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will be on this day, which will be a national bank holiday.
As previously agreed, however, urgent hearings, including overnight custody cases will continue in consultation with the judiciary. Where possible, and in consultation with the relevant judiciary, we’ll seek to list these types of hearings either side of the funeral.
We’ll adjourn cases where defendants have been remanded in custody to appear in court on the day of the funeral to the next available date. We’ll contact all parties and inform them of their new hearing date and venue. All our venues including the Royal Courts of Justice, Crown Courts, County Courts, Civil and Family Courts, magistrates’ courts, tribunals, business centres and Service Centres will close to the public as a mark of respect.
All court and tribunal users can use the Royal Family’s online provision for books of condolence.
Further information
See guidance for the public and businesses on the period of National Mourning following the demise of Her Majesty The Queen.
Find the latest news from the Royal Family.
Use our Find a Court or Tribunal service to find a court or tribunal in England and Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/courts-and-tribunals-arrangements-for-the-queens-state-funeral
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Russell Agius has been appointed as a member of the Judicial Pension Board06/09/2022 16:05:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Russell Agius as a member of the Judicial Pension Board.
Reappointment of lay panel member of the Judicial Conduct and Investigations Office.06/09/2022 10:15:00
The Lord Chancellor has announced the reappointment of Bronwen Curtis CBE as a lay panel member of the Judicial Conduct and Investigations Office for a third term of 9 months.
New houseblock to boost prisoner employment prospects05/09/2022 10:15:00
Prisoners will learn the skills they need to stay on the straight and narrow as the latest phase of the government’s plan to deliver 20,000 new prison places gets underway.
Millions invested to support female offenders02/09/2022 10:15:00
£24 million for services that work with women in justice system.
Becoming a Truly Data Led Justice System01/09/2022 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Richard Price, 30 August 2022 – Categories: Data, digital strategy, Justice Digital Strategy, MoJ Digital Strategy 2025, Network services, Our People, Our services, our users, Technology.
Appointment of 2 legal members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee30/08/2022 16:10:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Ben Roe and Virginia Jones as legal members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee.
Appointment of four members to the Civil Justice Council30/08/2022 14:15:00
The Lord Chancellor has announced the appointments of four members of the Civil Justice Council for three years from 1 August 2022.
New recruitment campaign for Victims’ Commissioner launched25/08/2022 15:15:00
The Government has relaunched the recruitment process for the Victims’ Commissioner in line with the standard public appointments process.