Courts and tribunals arrangements for The Queen's State Funeral

Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, courts and tribunals arrangements on the day of the State Funeral and access to books of condolence.

Most hearings will not take place on Monday 19 September 2022, following the announcement that Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will be on this day, which will be a national bank holiday.

As previously agreed, however, urgent hearings, including overnight custody cases will continue in consultation with the judiciary. Where possible, and in consultation with the relevant judiciary, we’ll seek to list these types of hearings either side of the funeral.

We’ll adjourn cases where defendants have been remanded in custody to appear in court on the day of the funeral to the next available date. We’ll contact all parties and inform them of their new hearing date and venue. All our venues including the Royal Courts of Justice, Crown Courts, County Courts, Civil and Family Courts, magistrates’ courts, tribunals, business centres and Service Centres will close to the public as a mark of respect.

All court and tribunal users can use the Royal Family’s online provision for books of condolence.

See guidance for the public and businesses on the period of National Mourning following the demise of Her Majesty The Queen.

Find the latest news from the Royal Family.

Use our Find a Court or Tribunal service to find a court or tribunal in England and Wales.