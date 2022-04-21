Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Courts to work at full capacity for second year to deliver swifter justice for victims
Courts will continue working at full capacity to speed up justice as the cap on sitting days is lifted for another year, the government announced today (21 April 2022).
- no limit on the number of days the Crown Court can sit for new financial year
- nearly 17,000 more days were sat in the Crown Court last year after cap was lifted
- part of a raft of measure to cut backlogs in the courts
The investment means more trials can take place, delivering swifter justice for victims and reducing the backlog of cases which rose significantly due to the pandemic.
The same decision last year meant that nearly 17,000 more days were sat in the Crown Court than the year prior to the pandemic.
The impact of these measures alongside other government action and the collective work of judges, court staff and the legal profession is already being seen. We were among the first in the world to resume jury trials, and the number of outstanding cases in the Crown Court has fallen by around 2,500 since its peak in June 2021.
Despite COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing measures meaning some courtrooms had to temporarily close, over 98,500 days were sat in 2021/22 after the Ministry of Justice lifted the cap, compared to around 82,000 in 2019/20.
Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab said:
Getting the courts backlog down is a key priority for this Government so that we can ensure victims get the swift access to justice they deserve.
Alongside the extension of Nightingale Courts, digital hearings and investing significantly in criminal legal aid, we are removing the limit on sitting days for a second year to boost capacity and help drive down the Crown Court backlog of cases.
The Ministry of Justice has spent £250 million so far on dealing with the impact of the pandemic and is investing nearly half a billion pounds (£477 million) in the criminal justice system over the next three years which will help to tackle backlogs in courts and tribunals.
Over 60 Crown courtrooms previously unavailable due to the pandemic have been reopened in the last year and 30 Nightingale courtrooms, originally commissioned to provide extra capacity for socially-distanced trials, will stay open until March 2023. This means around 500 Crown courtrooms are now available for hearings and trials.
Today’s announcement builds on a raft of measures already introduced to speed up justice for victims and improve the justice system since the start of the pandemic, including:
- Increasing spending on criminal legal aid by £135 million a year, including a fee increase which will see a typical criminal barrister earning nearly £7,000 extra per year.
- Rolling out video technology to over 70 percent of all courtrooms and opening 3,265 virtual court rooms across all jurisdictions. These currently hold around 13,600 hearings per week, compared to just a handful before the pandemic.
- Legislating to double the sentencing powers available to magistrates from 6 months to a year to free up an estimated 1,700 extra sitting days of Crown Court time each year.
- Investing almost £450 million over the next 3 years into victim and support services.
- Creating 2 ‘super courtrooms’ which can accommodate up to 12 defendants simultaneously; increasing capacity for large, complex trials.
- Raising the statutory mandatory retirement age from 70 to 75 for judicial office holders, estimated to retain an extra 400 judges and tribunal members and 2,000 magistrates per year across all jurisdictions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/courts-to-work-at-full-capacity-for-second-year-to-deliver-swifter-justice-for-victims
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Court judgments made accessible to all at The National Archives20/04/2022 15:15:15
In a boost for open justice, court and tribunal judgments are now freely available from The National Archives.
Root and Branch Review of the Parole System19/04/2022 14:10:00
This Review sets out the government’s proposals for the future of the Parole System in England and Wales.
Innovative new projects to tackle reoffending and protect the public revealed13/04/2022 15:15:00
Abused women, drug addicts and offenders serving short sentences will be supported to turn their lives away from crime, as the Government backs specialist schemes aimed at criminals more likely to reoffend.
Simpler, faster and better services: MoJ Digital Strategy 202508/04/2022 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Gina Gill, 08 April 2022 – Categories: MoJ Digital Strategy 2025.
“Blame game” ends as no-fault divorce comes into force06/04/2022 11:25:00
Landmark reforms introducing no-fault divorce aimed at reducing conflict between separating couples come into force today.
Alcohol tags helping thousands of offenders stay sober05/04/2022 15:15:15
More than 97% of offenders on sobriety tags have stayed off alcohol, a year after they were introduced in England following a successful pilot in Wales.
We have a lot of work to do!04/04/2022 14:38:00
Blog posted by: Gina Gill, 01 April 2022 – Categories: a great place to work, Data, our users, strategy, Women in Tech.
Parole reform to keep dangerous prisoners off streets30/03/2022 16:05:00
Public protection will be put back at the heart of the parole system to stop the release of dangerous offenders from prison.