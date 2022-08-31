Covid alert level reduced to two

Alert level has been reduced from three to two

Based on UKHSA advice, the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director have recommended to Ministers the COVID Alert Level moves from Level 3 to Level 2. Hospitals and the wider health systems remain extremely busy overall but the summer BA.4 and BA.5 wave is subsiding and direct COVID severe illness is now a much smaller proportion of this. Severe COVID cases, direct COVID healthcare pressures, direct COVID deaths and ONS community positivity estimates have decreased. COVID remains present in the community and we may see an increase in cases with BA 4.6 and BA.2.75 circulating but do not expect this to lead to an immediate increase in hospital pressures. This will continue to be kept under review. Further COVID surges are likely so please be prepared by getting a vaccination when it is offered.

Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Sir Chris Whitty

Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, Professor Sir Michael McBride

Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Professor Sir Gregor Smith

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Professor Chris Jones

NHS England National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay and ministers from the devolved administrations have accepted the advice.

Background

The Covid alert levels are as follows: