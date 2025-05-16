Covid fraud investigations to be led by Insolvency Service

Insolvency Service to take over NATIS’s ongoing covid fraud investigations.

Decision comes after review of previous government contracts proved taxpayers’ money was not being spent efficiently

Government focussed on reducing waste in the public sector and recovering public money lost through pandemic-related fraud

The Insolvency Service will take over NATIS’s viable investigation cases of Covid-19 financial support fraud in a bid to recoup taxpayers’ money lost to fraudsters.

Following a review of National Investigation Service (NATIS) performance to ensure the state works for people – it showed that public money was not being spent effectively – which is why all ongoing viable cases will be transferred from the organisation to the Insolvency Service over the coming months.

This is the latest move as part of the government’s Plan for Change to reduce waste in the public sector and reform institutions so they protect taxpayers money, and make the public sector more efficient and effective.

The decision to appoint NATIS – an agency based in Thurrock Council – was taken under the previous government and has cost the taxpayer approximately £38.5 million. Despite this, NATIS has only secured 14 convictions with the overall amount recovered by NATIS remaining unclear.

Within months of coming to power, this Government kicked off a review into their performance, to ensure public money is spent properly and not wasted. This investigation has revealed problems with NATIS governance and how recoveries are reported. As a result the government has asked The Government Internal Audit Agency (GIAA) to conduct an additional audit of NATIS to determine and report accurate recovery figures.

Following this review, the department has taken decisive action to transfer cases to the Insolvency Service – who have a proven track record of effectively tackling fraud - giving taxpayers’ money the best possible value.

Whilst over £46bn has been issued by lenders to support businesses, there have been over 100,000 cases of loss to fraud and error. This measure will ensure the continuation of ongoing investigations and expedite the recovery of millions estimated to be lost due to covid-era fraud.

Business and Trade Minister Gareth Thomas yesterday said:

Since coming to office, we have been clear that this government will protect taxpayers’ cash and remove unnecessary waste and inefficiency within the public sector. Today’s decision to transfer cases to the Insolvency Service will ensure lost funds from covid-era fraud are recovered more quickly and effectively, so they can be reinvested back into the economy and our public services, as part of our Plan for Change.

The Insolvency Service will be taking responsibility for NATIS casework, helping to conclude investigations to continue the important work to claw back money for the public.

The Insolvency Service has a proven track record tackling fraud and misconduct connected to covid support schemes since 2020 using its powers to investigate trading companies, prosecute criminal offences, disqualify directors and impose bankruptcy restrictions.

By the end of March 2025, they had secured more than 2,000 director disqualifications as well as 62 criminal convictions, helping to secure more than £6 million in compensation related to COVID-19 financial support scheme abuse.