Covid repayment window opens
Those who still owe Covid scheme money to the public purse have been given a time-limited opportunity to pay it back before tougher sanctions apply.
- New voluntary repayment scheme gives individuals and businesses until December 2025 to return pandemic scheme money, no questions asked.
- Use it or lose it opportunity comes ahead of tougher sanctions to follow for those who don’t come forward.
- Move comes as government continues to do everything in its power to recoup money lost to Covid fraud.
A voluntary repayment scheme, launched on 12 September, will provide Covid scheme recipients with a ‘no questions asked’ window to repay outstanding money they were not entitled to or did not need.
The move comes as the government continues to do everything in its power to recoup money lost to Covid fraud.
Individuals who don’t take this last chance to come forward and repay any outstanding money could face prosecution when the government receives additional investigatory powers next year.
A Covid fraud reporting website is also being launched to allow members of the public to report suspected fraud.
Changes to how director disqualification works could also see more people stopped from being involved in businesses, or facing compensation orders.
Covid Counter-Fraud Commissioner Tom Hayhoe said:
Our message to those who still owe Covid era money is simple – pay now, clear your conscience, or face the consequences.
This money belongs in communities, the NHS, police and armed forces. Those who don’t take up this straightforward offer and have knowingly, wrongly claimed tax-payer-funded help could face prosecution, disqualification, or prison.
The digital trail is forever, so the time to settle is now - before new investigatory powers and tougher rules come into force.
All Covid schemes, including loans, grants, social security and tax benefits fall under the voluntary repayment scheme.
Over £10 billion was lost to pandemic fraud, flawed contracts and waste under the previous government’s mismanagement of pandemic era procurement and schemes. £1.54 billion has already been recovered through existing efforts.
The Covid Counter-Fraud Commissioner will provide a full update in a final report to the Chancellor at the conclusion of his term in December 2025.
More information
- Businesses and individuals wishing to use the voluntary repayment scheme should visit the webpage at: Make a voluntary repayment of Covid 19 funding
- People wishing to report suspected Covid fraud can do so here: Report Covid 19 fraud
