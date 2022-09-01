Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
COVID-19 alert level reduced to 2
The alert level has been reduced from 3 to 2.
Based on UKHSA advice, the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director have recommended to ministers the COVID alert level moves from level 3 to level 2.
Hospitals and the wider health systems remain extremely busy overall but the summer BA.4 and BA.5 wave is subsiding and direct COVID severe illness is now a much smaller proportion of this. Severe COVID cases, direct COVID healthcare pressures, direct COVID deaths and ONS community positivity estimates have decreased.
COVID remains present in the community and we may see an increase in cases with BA 4.6 and BA.2.75 circulating but do not expect this to lead to an immediate increase in hospital pressures. This will continue to be kept under review. Further COVID surges are likely so please be prepared by getting a vaccination when it is offered.
Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Sir Chris Whitty
Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, Professor Sir Michael McBride
Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Professor Sir Gregor Smith
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Professor Chris Jones
NHS England National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay and ministers from the devolved administrations have accepted the advice.
UK COVID-19 alert level methodology: an overview
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-alert-level-reduced-to-two
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Folic acid added to flour to prevent brain and spinal conditions in foetuses01/09/2022 15:12:00
Folic acid to be added to non-wholemeal flour across the UK to help prevent life-threatening brain and spinal conditions in foetuses.
Ministers meet to continue work on tackling winter pressures31/08/2022 15:30:00
Ministers from across government have met this week to drive forward preparatory work for tackling pressures this winter
UK and Guernsey strike landmark reciprocal healthcare deal31/08/2022 15:15:00
Residents of the UK and the Bailiwick of Guernsey can access free emergency and necessary healthcare when visiting either territory from 1st January 2023
HRT Taskforce presents recommendations to support future supply31/08/2022 10:10:00
Head of the HRT Taskforce Madelaine McTernan presents key recommendations for future management of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) supply
Consultation launched on NHS pension changes to boost winter workforce30/08/2022 10:10:10
NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to retain pension benefits if they return to the workforce.
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay's Red Box Op-Ed26/08/2022 13:10:00
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay announces over 50 new surgical hubs to help bust the Covid backlog.
Regular asymptomatic testing paused in additional settings25/08/2022 10:05:00
Regular asymptomatic testing for Covid will be paused in all remaining settings from 31 August