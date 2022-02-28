COVID-19 and rail transport: Council extends measures adopted in 2020

Given that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the level of rail traffic, the Council extended until 30 June 2022 the emergency measures put in place in October 2020 to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the sector. The measures give member states the possibility to provide relief from certain infrastructure charges for rail companies while ensuring a timely refund for infrastructure providers.

Due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 outbreak, the decision was also taken to prolong until 31 December 2023 the powers of the Commission to adopt delegated acts, so that it can extend the measure if necessary, for a maximum period of six months each time.

Member states will continue to inform the Commission of any measures they take, and the Commission will make this information publicly available.

