National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
COVID-19 business grant schemes
Government can build resilience against future national emergencies by applying lessons from its experience of paying £22.6bn in grants to businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report says.
The report, COVID-19 business grant schemes, records the pace at which 4.5 million payments were issued to firms via eight schemes from March 2020 to March 2022. Working under significant pressure, the former Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and councils successfully established the schemes and quickly distributed grants to businesses in England to soften the impact of restrictions.
HM Treasury (HMT) asked BEIS in late February 2020 to consider how a grant scheme might be delivered. The first scheme was announced at the Budget on 11 March with a second announced on 17 March. No contingency plans existed between central and local government for supporting firms during a national emergency. Local authorities were not notified of the new schemes until they were publicly announced by HMT. This created significant practical challenges as councils scrambled to understand scheme requirements and answer questions from businesses.
The initial grant schemes, where BEIS did not require pre-payment checks, contributed the overwhelming majority of the estimated £1.1bn losses from error and fraud across all of the schemes. These losses amounted to just under 5% of the value of grants paid to businesses. BEIS estimated that error and fraud under later schemes was significantly lower. By mid-February 2023, the new Department for Business and Trade (DBT) reported £11.4m of these losses had been recovered.
BEIS learned lessons from the initial response in 2020. It established strengthened governance arrangements and also mandated pre-payment checks which helped to greatly reduce the level of losses in later schemes.
Ipsos is currently carrying out a BEIS-commissioned evaluation of the grant schemes to assess their economic impact and value for money. This work is more challenging than it would have been had evaluation been built in from the start. DBT, which is now responsible for these schemes, expects a draft final report in late spring 2023 and is also examining the impact of its other COVID-19 interventions, including business loans. HMT has no parallel plans to evaluate the overall impact of government support to businesses.
“BEIS and local government deserve credit for working quickly to set up and distribute grants to businesses. Early schemes lost significant sums to error and fraud, but BEIS addressed this in later iterations. The government does not yet know the impact of these grants - in terms of maintaining jobs or how much support might have been given to businesses which did not need it. Without such an assessment, an overall judgement about the value for money of the schemes remains open.
“The government’s experience of working at speed with local authorities to channel financial support during the pandemic offers important lessons should similar crises occur. The new Department for Business and Trade can now use these lessons to improve contingency planning and to build government resilience for responding to future national emergencies.”Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Read the full report
COVID-19 business grant schemes
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/covid-19-business-grant-schemes/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Investigation into Child Trust Funds14/03/2023 14:15:00
Hundreds of millions of pounds in Child Trust Funds (CTFs) set up by the government between 2005 and 2011 to help young people financially at the start of their adult lives has not yet been claimed, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).
Digital transformation in government: addressing the barriers to efficiency10/03/2023 12:15:00
For government to realise billions of pounds in efficiency savings, those running departments need to improve their understanding of digital transformation, a new NAO report says.
Progress with delivering the Emergency Services Network08/03/2023 15:05:00
Plans for a new communication network for emergency services have fallen further behind schedule, with the Home Office spending almost £2 billion on it since the programme began in 2015, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
Pensions transferred to AEA Technology when it was privatised03/03/2023 12:05:00
Former UK Atomic Energy Authority employees who transferred to a privatised company have spent a decade seeking resolution from government after their pensions fell in value compared with their previous government-backed scheme, a National Audit Office (NAO) report says.
Decarbonising the power sector01/03/2023 12:10:00
The government risks not meeting its ambition to decarbonise power by 2035 because it lacks a delivery plan, the NAO warned today. With its attention focused on the recent energy crisis, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has made little progress with a long-term delivery plan for all electricity to be generated through clean energy sources.
Progress on the courts and tribunals reform programme23/02/2023 10:25:00
HM Courts & Tribunals Service’s (HMCTS’s) £1.3bn court reform programme is nearing its end, but its focus on delivering reforms quickly has placed additional pressures on the criminal justice system, a new NAO report has found. Despite increasing its budget to reduce the risk of missing deadlines, HMCTS does not expect to be able to deliver the programme to its current timetable and full scope.
Alcohol treatment services22/02/2023 11:05:00
The National Audit Office has published a factual briefing on alcohol treatment services in England, informed by discussions with the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, and the Association of Directors of Public Health. The briefing follows concerns raised by a Member of Parliament about the current provision of alcohol treatment services in England.
Progress in improving mental health services in England Press release09/02/2023 12:25:00
Despite funding and staffing levels for mental health services increasing, and more patients being treated, millions of people with mental health needs are still not accessing services, with some facing lengthy waits for treatment, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Energy bills support schemes07/02/2023 13:10:00
The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) worked quickly to introduce financial support for rising energy bills (currently estimated at £69bn), recognising it had to make compromises to do so such as support going to households that did not need it, a National Audit Office report has found.