COVID-19 Inquiry Terms of Reference
The government has published draft terms of reference for the forthcoming public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic.
This follows consultation with the Inquiry Chair, Baroness Hallett, and close work with ministers in the devolved administrations.
The terms of reference intend to cover:
- preparedness
- the public health response
- the response in the health and care sector
- our economic response
The inquiry will play a key role in learning the lessons from the pandemic and informing the government’s preparations for the future.
Following work with the devolved administrations the terms allow for an inquiry which is UK-wide, but which respects and does not duplicate any inquiry established on a devolved basis. It also reflects the importance of understanding the experiences of those most affected by the pandemic – including bereaved families – as well as looking at any disparities evident in the impact of the pandemic and the government’s response.
There will now be a period of public engagement and consultation. This process is expected to last for four weeks and will be led by Baroness Hallett to inform further changes to the terms of reference before they are finalised.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-19-inquiry-terms-of-reference
