COVID-19 spring booster programme underway

Residents in care homes for older adults are receiving their spring COVID-19 booster from today (Monday) as the latest stage of the national vaccination programme gets underway.

Following recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), a spring booster dose will also be offered to those aged 75 and over from 11 April and individuals aged five and over with a weakened immune system from 24 April. These groups will either receive appointment details through their preferred means of contact or will be sent details of how to book.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“We know that people in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 so I welcome the start of the spring rollout which will offer an additional dose to those who are most vulnerable, boosting their protection.

“Prioritising those most at risk has been our approach from the outset and vaccination has been our most effective tool against COVID-19. However, the degree of protection offered does fade over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

