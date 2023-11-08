Homeless Link
COVID-19 testing update: homelessness settings can now order extra Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are giving the opportunity to high-risk settings, such as homelessness settings (including night shelters, hostels, and other temporary accommodation) to order an additional 21 LFD tests (3 packs of 7 tests). This is in addition to the usual maximum order of 14 test kits every 28 days. These extra tests need to be ordered before Wednesday 17th November.
Settings will be able to use these tests for outbreak testing, or additional testing if this is advised by Health Protection Teams (or other relevant local partners) in specific circumstances. It is strongly recommended that homelessness organisations check the expiry dates on current stock and take advantage of this opportunity to request additional LFD tests that will not expire until March 2024.
How to order additional LFD tests
You will be able to request your additional stock of COVID-19 tests via the online portalfrom the 6th November, until the 17th November.
- Once on the online portal, enter your Unique Organisation Number and press continue.
- Select ‘Order LFD tests for winter preparedness’.
- Check your organisation’s address and press continue.
- Enter 21 which indicates the number of individual tests that you are requesting, and press continue.
- Confirm your order request.
Requesting additional LFD tests will not affect any orders waiting to be fulfilled or your ability to order LFD tests should you need them at a later date.
If you have any urgent questions regarding testing within your setting, contact 119.
