EU News
|Printable version
COVID-19 vaccines: Commission and Moderna adapt delivery schedules for late summer and winter
The European Commission and Moderna have reached an agreement to better address Member States needs for COVID-19 vaccines for the late summer and winter period. This will ensure national authorities have access to the vaccines, including variant-adapted vaccines if authorised, at the time they need them for their own vaccination campaigns and to support their global partners.
This agreement will adapt the originally agreed contractual delivery schedules. Doses originally scheduled for delivery in the summer will now be delivered in September and during the autumn and winter period 2022, when Member States will more likely need additional stocks of vaccines for national campaigns and meeting their international solidarity commitments.
The agreement also ensures that, if one or more adapted vaccines receive marketing authorisation, Member States may choose to receive those adapted vaccines under the current contract.
In this context, at the request of some Member States, the agreement also secures additional 15 million doses of Omicron-containing vaccine booster candidates from Moderna, subject to marketing authorisation within timelines that would allow the use of these doses for their vaccination campaigns.
Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, recently said:
“Increasing COVID-19 vaccination and booster rates will be crucial as we plan ahead for the autumn and winter months. To best ensure our common preparedness, Member States must have the necessary tools. This includes vaccines adapted to variants, as and when they are authorised by the European Medicines Agency. This agreement will ensure that Member States will have access to the vaccine doses they need at the right time to protect our citizens.”
Latest News from
EU News
Antitrust: Commission seeks feedback on performance of exemption for liner shipping consortia11/08/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission recently (09 August 2022) launched a call for evidence inviting feedback on the performance of the EU legal framework which exempts liner shipping consortia from EU antitrust rules (Consortia Block Exemption Regulation or ‘CBER').
State aid: Commission clears financing of Post Danmark's universal service obligation11/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Denmark's compensation to Post Danmark for its universal postal service obligation in 2020.
Palestine: EU announces €261 million in support of UNRWA's operations11/08/2022 12:25:00
The European Union recently (09 August 2022) confirmed its role as a long-standing, predictable and reliable partner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and one of its largest donors.
EU Cohesion Policy: €76 million for a just climate transition in Austria11/08/2022 11:20:00
The Commission has adopted the Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTP) for Austria together with the first funding under the Just Transition Fund (JTF) worth €76 million.
Council adopts regulation on reducing gas demand by 15% this winter08/08/2022 15:25:00
To increase the EU’s security of energy supply, the Council recently (05 August 2022) adopted a regulation on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15% this winter.
State aid: Commission approves €110 million Austrian scheme to support agricultural producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine08/08/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission has approved a €110 million Austrian scheme to support primary agricultural producers in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine: 1,000 Ukrainian patients transferred to European hospitals08/08/2022 10:33:00
The EU has successfully coordinated 1,000 medical evacuations of Ukrainian patients via its Civil Protection Mechanism to provide them with specialised healthcare in hospitals across Europe.
Russia’s aggression against Ukraine: the EU imposes restrictive measures on Viktor and Oleksandr Yanukovych05/08/2022 13:25:00
The Council yesterday decided to impose restrictive measures on two additional individuals in response to the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine.
State aid: Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for Denmark05/08/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules Denmark's map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027 within the framework of the revised Regional aid Guidelines (‘RAG').
Commission welcomes international condemnation of Russia for violation of aviation rules and EU sanctions05/08/2022 09:25:00
The Commission welcomes the decision by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN agency responsible for regulating air transport, to call on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its infractions of international aviation rules, in order to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation.