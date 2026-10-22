Cowardly killers who dodge sentencing face tough new prison punishments

Judges to get new powers to keep lock offenders in cells and restrict social visits

Builds on reforms giving judges powers to order offenders into the dock to face justice

Part of wider Government reforms to put victims first and ensure offenders are brought to justice

Killers who refuse to face their victims’ families at sentencing could be stripped of privileges or kept in cells for weeks on end under tough new rules announced today (22 October).

The government has already changed the law so offenders who refuse to attend sentencing can face a fine or up to two years’ additional imprisonment for contempt of court. But for murderers already facing decades behind bars, this can offer little deterrent.

The new powers will allow Crown Court judges to impose prison sanctions on offenders who refuse to attend sentencing, including restricting social visits for almost a month - ensuring even those facing decades behind bars have something more to lose.

This means notorious killers including Thomas Cashman and Jordan McSweeney who refused to appear in court to hear their sentences could have faced additional judge-imposed punishments had these rules been in place at the time.

Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending Catherine McKinnell said:

Criminals should not be able to pick and choose when they face justice.

Refusing to turn up to sentencing is an insult to victims and their families, and offenders must face the consequences.

We committed to change this and we’ve already strengthened the law so offenders can be ordered into court. Now we’re going further, giving judges tougher punishments for those who still refuse – from being confined to their cells for weeks to losing prison privileges and visits.

Under new rules laid before Parliament today, judges will be able to impose a range of sanctions, including:

Loss of prison privileges for almost three months (84 days).

Cellular confinement for up to three weeks (21 days).

Loss of social visits for nearly a month (27 days).

Restrictions on social visits to once every four weeks, for almost three months (84 days).

The move builds on wider reforms which give judges the power to order offenders to attend sentencing and those who still refuse could now face additional prison sanctions. This is on top of the powers that allow judges to impose longer sentences.

The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Claire Waxman OBE, said:

Today’s announcement reflects the tireless efforts of victims’ families who refused to accept that offenders could simply opt out of facing justice.

Having worked with the families of Sabina Nessa, Zara Aleena and Jan Mustafa, I know how offenders’ refusal to attend sentencing hearings compounds trauma and robs families of one of the very few moments of accountability in the justice process. Their determined campaigning, alongside that of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family, helped ensure that this harm could no longer be ignored

It is now essential that these powers are used consistently by courts and prisons, so families receive the justice and accountability they deserve.

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