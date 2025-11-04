Crown Prosecution Service
CPS announces charges against man following incident on LNER train from Doncaster to London
The CPS yesterday announced Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article following an incident on a LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday 01 November, 2025.
He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on 1 November.
Tracy Easton, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Direct, yesterday said:
“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Anthony Williams with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 1 count of possession of a bladed article – following a police investigation into an incident on a LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday 01 November 2025.
"Our team of out-of-hours prosecutors worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We worked closely with British Transport Police to review a huge volume of evidence including CCTV. The number of charges will be kept under review as this continues to progress.
“We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday’s train has had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those effected.”
Anthony Williams yesterday, Monday 03 November 2025 appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.
We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and he has a right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to Editors
- Anthony Williams, [DOB 09/06/1993] is from Peterborough.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/west-midlands/news/announces-charges-against-man-following-incident-lner-train-doncaster
