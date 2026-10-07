Crown Prosecution Service
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CPS announces man charged with the murder of Hannah Cain
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced Mark Cain has been charged with the murder of Hannah Cain.
Michael Devaney from the Crown Prosecution Service said:
“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Mark Cain for the murder of Hannah Cain following a police investigation into an incident at her home in Dersingham.
“We have worked carefully with Norfolk Police during their investigation.
“Our thoughts remain with the family of Hannah Cain at this time.”
The first hearing will take place at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 October.
We remind all concerned that proceedings are active and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to editors
- Mark Cain (DOB: 26/01/1981), is from Kings Lynn.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news-east-england/news/announces-man-charged-murder-hannah-cain
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