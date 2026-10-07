CPS announces man charged with the murder of Hannah Cain

The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced Mark Cain has been charged with the murder of Hannah Cain.

Michael Devaney from the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Mark Cain for the murder of Hannah Cain following a police investigation into an incident at her home in Dersingham.

“We have worked carefully with Norfolk Police during their investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Hannah Cain at this time.”

The first hearing will take place at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 October.

We remind all concerned that proceedings are active and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.