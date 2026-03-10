Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
CPS announces man charged with the murder of Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced Anthony Russell, 43, has been charged with the murder of Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland.
Christopher Atkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service said:
"The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Anthony Russell with murder following a police investigation into a fatal attack on Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with Durham Constabulary as they carried out their investigation.”
Anthony Russell will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court, via video link, on Wednesday 11 March.
We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and that Anthony Russell has a right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to Editors
- Anthony Russell [16.4.1982] is an inmate at HMP Frankland.
- Christopher Atkinson is the Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/north-east/news/announces-man-charged-murder-ian-huntley-hmp-frankland
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Operation Stovewood: Two brothers found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl09/03/2026 16:25:00
Two brothers have been found guilty today (Monday 9 March 2026) of sexually abusing a child around twenty years ago in Sheffield.
Man charged with crimes against humanity and torture of Damascus demonstrators in 201109/03/2026 15:20:00
A 58-year-old man has been charged with international crimes allegedly committed in Damascus in 2011 as part of widespread attacks on civilians, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.
Multiple rapist who deliberately infected men with HIV convicted06/03/2026 17:30:00
A Washington man has been convicted of multiple rapes and causing grievous bodily harm after deliberately infecting men with HIV.
Sexual health doctor sentenced after assaulting and secretly filming patients for his own sexual gratification06/03/2026 16:10:00
A doctor who exploited patients by sexually assaulting them and secretly filming them during routine examinations has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Group of boys as young as 13 convicted for raping girls, 14 and 15, in separate attacks06/03/2026 13:10:00
Three teenage boys were yesterday convicted of a knife-point rape and other serious sexual offences against two teenage girls in Hampshire.
Teenager who downloaded terrorist material is sentenced06/03/2026 11:20:00
A 17-year-old boy from Merseyside has been sentenced for possessing terrorist material.
Domestic abuser who broke his partner’s neck leaving her paralysed is jailed03/03/2026 12:20:00
An abuser who suggested it was a ‘playfight’ that broke his partner’s neck, leaving her paralysed and in need of round the clock care, has been jailed for grievous bodily harm.
Rapist who targeted woman after she left nightclub is sentenced after he blamed family member for the attack27/02/2026 17:20:00
A man who raped a woman after she left a Southampton nightclub has today been sentenced for his horrific crimes – after trying to blame his actions on a family member.