CPS announces man charged with the murder of Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland

The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced Anthony Russell, 43, has been charged with the murder of Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland.

Christopher Atkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service said:

"The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Anthony Russell with murder following a police investigation into a fatal attack on Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland. “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. “We have worked closely with Durham Constabulary as they carried out their investigation.”

Anthony Russell will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court, via video link, on Wednesday 11 March.

We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and that Anthony Russell has a right to a fair trial.

It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.

