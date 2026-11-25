Crown Prosecution Service
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CPS announces two men charged with burglary in Norfolk
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced two men have been charged with one count of burglary and one of trespass following allegations of a burglary of a country home in Norfolk.
Hannah von Dadelszen, Chief Crown Prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service East of England, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Arilen Ndoci, 32, and Mirgen Doku, 34, with one count of burglary and one count of trespass following a police investigation into an alleged burglary of a country home in Norfolk.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked carefully with Norfolk Police as it carried out its investigation.”
Arilen Ndoci and Mirgen Doku will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (25 November).
We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendants are active and they have the right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to editors
- Arilen Ndoci [21.1.1994] of no fixed abode and Mirgen Doku [16.4.1992] from West London.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news-east-england/news/announces-two-men-charged-burglary-norfolk
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