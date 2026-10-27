Crown Prosecution Service
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CPS announces two men charged with National Security Act offences following RAF Fairford incident
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that two men have been charged following an incident involving RAF Fairford.
Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, and Nouman Essghir, 24, were both charged under the National Security Act 2023.
Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said:
“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute two individuals with National Security Act offences following a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into a high-profile incident involving RAF Fairford.
“We will continue to work closely with our partners as this complex investigation continues.”
The first hearing will take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 October, 2026.
We remind all concerned that proceedings against these individuals are active and they have the right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to Editors
- Mohmed Abdulkarim, [09/06/2002], of the borough of Westminster, London, was charged with one offence of assisting a foreign intelligence service: Between 31 August 2026 and 28 September 2026 engaging in conduct that was likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service in carrying out UK-related activities and knowing, or having regard to other matters known to him, ought reasonably to have known that his conduct would likely materially assist a foreign intelligence service in carrying out UK-related activities, contrary to section 3(2) of the National Security Act 2023
- Nouman Essghir, [29/10/2001], of the borough of Westminster, London, was charged with one offence of entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK: On 22 August 2026 inspected, approached or was in the vicinity of a prohibited place and his conduct was for a purpose that he knew, or having regards to other matters known to him ought reasonably to have known, was prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, contrary to section 4(1) of the National Security Act 2023
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news/news/cps-announces-two-men-charged-national-security-act-offences-following-raf
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