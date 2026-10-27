CPS announces two men charged with National Security Act offences following RAF Fairford incident

The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that two men have been charged following an incident involving RAF Fairford.

Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, and Nouman Essghir, 24, were both charged under the National Security Act 2023.

Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute two individuals with National Security Act offences following a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into a high-profile incident involving RAF Fairford. “We will continue to work closely with our partners as this complex investigation continues.”

The first hearing will take place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 October, 2026.

We remind all concerned that proceedings against these individuals are active and they have the right to a fair trial.

It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

Notes to Editors