CPS announces Vicente Leiva-Modahl charged with child sex offences
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced Jose Vicente Leiva-Modahl AKA Vicente Modahl has been charged with sexual offences.
Mr Leiva-Modahl, 65, has been charged with:
- 5 counts of sexual assault on a child
- 2 counts of sexual assault on a female
- 2 counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity
- 1 count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity
- 2 counts of rape of a child
- 2 counts of rape of a female
- 2 counts of assault by penetration of a child
- 2 counts of assault by penetration of a female
- 1 count of controlling and coercive behaviour
These relate to alleged offences against one woman between 2012 and 2024.
Mr Leiva-Modahl will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today, 14 October 2025.
James Bolton-Smith, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Vicente Leiva-Modahl for a number of serious sex offences, including offences relating to child sexual abuse.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with Greater Manchester Police as they carried out their investigation.”
We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and has a right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to Editors
- Jose Vicente Leiva-Modahl AKA Vicente Modahl [DOB: 28/01/60] is from Norway.
- James Bolton-Smith is Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-announces-vicente-leiva-modahl-charged-child-sex-offences
