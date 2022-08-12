Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorised charges against Aine Davis
A spokesperson for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said:
“The CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis for terrorism offences in 2014, and after being deported to England by Turkish authorities, he has been arrested at Luton airport following his return to the UK.
“Mr Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Davis are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
He will next appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 11 August 2022.
It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
- On 13 January 2015 a First Instance Warrant was issued at Westminster Magistrates' Court for Aine Leslie Junior Davis [DOB:11/02/1984] for his arrest in respect of the following offences:
- Between 13th and 16th January 2014 invited another to provide money intending that it should be used for terrorism purposes, contrary to section 15 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- Between 13th and 16th January 2014 entered into or becoming concerned with an arrangement a result of which money was to be made available to another, knowing or having reason to suspect it was to be used for the purposes of terrorism, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- Between 28th July 2013 and 16th January 2014 possessed an article, namely a firearm, in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that his possession is for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, contrary to section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- Following his conversion to the Islamic faith, Aine Lesley Junior Davies adopted and used the name “Hamza” as his Muslim name. He is also known as Aine Leslie Rodrigues.
