CPS authorises additional charges against Kevin Spacey
Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.
"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.
"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."
It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Notes to editors
- The CPS has authorised a further 7 charges against Kevin Spacey Fowler (DOB: 26/07/1959) for:
- Three offences of Indecent Assault in accordance with S15 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956 and in the alternative, two offences of Sexual Assault in accordance with Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and one offence of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent contrary to Section 4(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 as the offending may straddle the commencement date for the 2003 Act,
- One offence of Sexual Assault in accordance with Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003
- All the above charges are in relation to one complainant (adult, male).
- On 26/5/2022, the CPS authorised charges against Kevin Spacey Fowler (DOB: 26/07/1959) for:
- Sexual assault 1 – March 2005 London (complainant 1)
- Sexual assault 2 – March 2005 London (complainant 1)
- Sexual assault 3 – August 2008 London (complainant 2)
- Causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent - August 2008 London (complainant 2)
- Sexual assault 4 - April 2013 Gloucestershire (complainant 3)
- Four offences of sexual assault, contrary to section 3(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and one offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, contrary to sections 4(1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-additional-charges-against-kevin-spacey
